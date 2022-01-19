Naturalists Colin and Mary Chris Boeh have finished compiling their 2021 Teton Valley Christmas Bird Count numbers and on count day, volunteers observed a broader swath of bird species than have been recorded since the couple started overseeing the event in 2014.
The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is a massive citizen science effort that has been going on since the turn of the twentieth century. Each year volunteers in Teton Valley join their counterparts across the country to count as many birds as possible. On Jan. 8, 39 counters traveled by car, foot, ski, or snowshoe within an eight-mile radius of downtown Driggs and took note of every bird they observed.
This year’s counters struck gold on conditions; Jan. 2 was one of the few sunny days in a long series of storms. The morning dawned cold and clear, with most volunteers recording single digit lows and temperatures rising into the teens.
“It was like a dream,” Boeh said. “We hadn’t seen the sun in two weeks, it really brightened the spirits for the count. The reality of doing a count here in late December or early January is there’s a good chance you’ll have tough conditions.”
Some long-time valley counters, including former compiler Susan Patla, have opted in recent years to escape those tough conditions and now count birds as snowbirds in the southwest. Fortunately, Boeh said, he was able to farm out a few sectors to newcomers who happen to be top-tier bird watchers and photographers.
As they surveyed their sector in Alta, the Boehs were accompanied by their two young kids, one of whom has participated in four counts in his brief life.
“Last year he wasn’t much help, but this year he really got into it,” Boeh said about Harrison, aged three-and-a-half. “He was pointing out birds to us and using his own binoculars.”
Perhaps the most exciting find the family noted was a pygmy owl. Mary Chris saw the little bird, about the size of an adolescent’s fist, camouflaged in a tree by the cattle guard on Ski Hill Road.
“You could publish the sighting in the New York Times and have a million people out trying to find it but they wouldn’t see it. They’re very tough to spot,” Boeh said.
It wasn’t the first time he’d seen a pygmy owl on the road up to the resort. In winter of 2016 he watched one go aloft in a hurry, speed east, and strike at a mouse. The two petite creatures spent 30 seconds wrestling in the middle of the road.
“It was the best wildlife sighting I’ve had in my whole life,” he remembered.
This year’s number of species broke last year’s record on both count day and count week (three days before and after count day). In 2020 there were 57 species observed on count day and 60 during the week, and for the 2021 count day there were 60, with 61 counted during the week.
A noteworthy species seen during the count was a merlin, the first on record in at least eight years. “They’re one of the most aggressive falcons,” Boeh said about merlins. “A peregrine will fly high above its prey and chase it down to the ground, hit it hard or make it crash. A peregrines doesn’t harass other birds. A merlin will take any opportunity to harass a bird. It’ll go into a flock, single one out, chase it up like a rocket ship, and kill it hundreds of feet up.”
Paradise Spring on the east slope of the Big Holes proved to be a hotbed for interesting waterfowl this year. It’s where the majority of the 207 trumpeter swans were spotted, as well as one tundra swan, and counters also recorded for the first time some American wigeons and the duck-adjacent American coot. “They’re very common here but they usually leave the valley when the water freezes,” Boeh said about coots. “They need to be able to dive down and eat the little invertebrates off the bottom.”
Another first sighting, which Boeh credited to a very sharp-eyed and experienced group of birders, was three Lapland longspurs. A tundra breeder, the longspurs were hanging out in a farm field west of Driggs with some horned larks and a large flock of snow buntings, fellow denizens of the Arctic circle.
“I don’t want to be reincarnated as a snow bunting,” Boeh said, explaining that the males “go crazy in the breeding season,” and strike out north to return to their breeding grounds as soon as March, to hang out in the bitter cold for months awaiting their mates. The buntings seen this far south in winter are likely predominately female.
A hot topic among birders this season is the presence of common redpolls at feeders; East Idaho News even published a story about it in late December. Teton Valley hasn’t recorded a redpoll on official count day since 2014, but on Jan. 2, counters observed 170 of them. The redpolls are an irruptive species, meaning they migrate to find food, and they’re very fond of birch trees. Boeh said this winter was not expected to be irruptive, but he suspects that a mixture of factors, including summer wildfires and an early winter pummeling by snow storms in Canada, as well as a healthy birch catkin production here, may have led to the redpoll visitation.
“I think Mary Chris said it best—it’s so special to look at this incredibly rare bird that may not have ever seen a human before,” Boeh said, pointing out that the small finch’s migration path goes “from the Arctic circle through basically the middle of nowhere, Canada.”
“It’s really interesting that we’re seeing these Arctic birds make an appearance in the valley,” he added.
Regrettably, Boeh has no tidy narrative to explain every observation in this year’s count; rather, the variety of birds is a result of different factors, some of which are a mystery.
“Some of it is just that we have top tier birders and more of them than before, some of it is that some birds have settled here because they think it’s pretty great,” he said. “We also have more houses going up—that could be why we’re seeing more Northern shrikes, for instance, the only predatory song bird, because there are now more house sparrows to kill. I’m just reaching for conclusions here.”
The Teton Valley count began in 1994, and Boeh is hoping to gather from Audubon the numbers from counts before his time to gauge longer-term patterns, but hasn’t made much headway yet. “Audubon just has such a massive body of data, that there have been speed bumps,” he said. “I can’t wait until we have all those years.”
View the full count summary from 2014 to 2021 in the PDF below. Bird watchers who want to share their own pictures and observations or ask for help with species identification can join the Teton Area Birding Society Facebook page.