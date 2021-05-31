On Memorial Day, May 31, 2021, Post 95 of the American Legion visited all nine cemeteries in Teton Valley where they prayed, spoke about the military and the ultimate sacrifice, and saluted veterans with a 21-gun salute.
Teton Valley 2021 Memorial Day Services
- Photos by Natalie Behring
