Thanks to everyone who submitted photos and congratulations to the winners. They will each receive a Grand Targhee day pass.

MaGoo.jpeg

MaGoo easily claimed the People’s Choice with the most votes on Facebook. Congrats, Stacy Bodis!
Divot

The TVN staff couldn’t choose just one. Divot, the happy snow dog, receives Staff Pick — thanks, Lisa Wagener!
Jack, King of the Goats (copy)

The TVN staff couldn’t choose just one. Jack, King of the Goats, is a Staff Pick. Nice job, Winter Winds Farm!
Dolly.jpeg

The ladylike Dolly took Weirdest Pet — no offense! Congrats, Gabby Graves!

More from this section