Graceland University has announced the Spring 2020 graduation list.
Taylor Townsend of Victor, graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Adult & Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner). We congratulate Taylor and all Graceland graduates on their accomplishments, and we offer our best wishes for success in the future!
Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, is more than just a school. It is a community of passionate, caring and dedicated individuals who put their relationships with students first. Campuses are located in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Missouri. For more information and to see additional student achievements, follow @gracelandu on Twitter and like Graceland University on Facebook, or visit www.graceland.edu.
