VITA program offers free tax prep services for Teton Valley residents
Even in the best of circumstances, filing taxes can easily feel daunting or intimidating. This year, as many families are reflecting on pandemic-induced unemployment, nationwide economic tumult, medical bills, and other unexpected financial upheaval, the specter of Tax Time may feel even more overwhelming.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance — an IRS-sponsored tax preparation program — trains volunteers to help with federal and state tax filing for a wide variety of individuals and households. The program is open to the vast majority of the community, and is completely free of cost.
In collaboration with the Valley of the Tetons Library, an enthusiastic trio of adept volunteers is currently accepting community members who would like some help filing their 2020 taxes. Kathleen Haar, Sue Miller, and Ken Kirkpatrick have received IRS training and certification to prepare taxes for Teton Valley residents.
“We’re doing it a little differently than we had anticipated initially,” explained Haar. “We had hoped to be doing more of it online, but that has been challenging for some people. So, there are two ways to start out. You can send an email to info@tetonvalleyvita.org and we’ll set you up with a Google Folder and you upload all of your tax stuff to that. Or you can stop into one of the libraries, pick up a paper packet and put all of your stuff inside. We’ll arrange to pick it up from you safely and take it from there.”
The VITA program is available for an individual earning less than $72,000 annually, or married couple filing jointly earning less than $82,300. Given the rural nature of the community, as well as other tenets of the program, Haar explained, many residents of the community are eligible for help. “Even if your income should happen to be somewhat over the guidelines, you still probably qualify under one of the others.”
“What we really can’t do is when you get into depreciation. So, if you have rental income, and have depreciation associated with it, that’s beyond our scope. There’s a laundry list of things we’re not supposed to do, but they’re really complex things that tend to be outside what most of us have anyway,” she explained. Individuals who are self-employed or have employee status are eligible, but business owners who pay employees are not. If you’re unsure as to whether you qualify for VITA assistance, the team encourages you to get in touch and find out.
The volunteers are enthusiastic and approachable, which further takes the edge off the anxiety many have around taxes.
Sue Miller, who has been a volunteer for VITA in the valley for four years now, said: “I’ve been an outdoor person my whole life, and been a farmer lately, but I have a good education. I have a bachelor’s degree, and although numbers and taxes aren’t that easy for me, I felt like I could contribute somehow in the community. I decided to tackle this as much for a personal challenge, and for the ability to help people. You can have a major impact on their finances. It’s a great ratio of doing good. I’ve learned a lot along the way, and I’ve really enjoyed the spectrum of people we help.”
Ken Kirkpatrick moved to the valley in the fall of 2017, and was looking for a way to volunteer in his retirement. In the newspaper, he saw the VITA program seeking help, and he jumped in. “I worked a lot with computers and data systems. Before the training, I’d never really done any tax work other than my own. But I thought I’d go ahead and try it. It was really good; the training is very thorough within the scope of what we do, and I liked that aspect of it.”
Kirkpatrick emphasized that the training ensures all volunteers emerge with a robust set of skills and high-quality understanding of the kinds of taxes that are within the program’s scope. “I very much enjoyed the training and the camaraderie,” he reflected. The IRS-led training includes a variety of practice scenarios, ample time to work with the program’s software, and to develop a strong understanding of how software works. Additionally, trainees must pass multiple certification tests before preparing taxes for community members.
Haar was first inspired to give back to the community in a tax-focused way when her sister-in-law started volunteering for a similar operation in Omaha, Nebraska. She quickly discovered the VITA program as offered by Teton County Library in Jackson; serendipitously, the Valley of the Tetons Library was beginning the process of launching a mirror program in Idaho, largely because so many clients of the Jackson program were, in fact, Idaho residents.
“I’ve done our taxes for years and enjoy it, so this was a natural extension of that,” Haar said with a smile.
“You learn something new every year. We’re doing our first return for someone who needs an individual tax identification number — it’s in lieu of a standard social security number — so there’s been a learning curve with that. I’ve had to ensure that I’m doing it properly; there are always these little bits that the training doesn’t quite cover.”
“It’s always interesting, and you always have to be on the lookout for things that aren’t quite right,” she observed. This year, a factor that is new for many families is unemployment income. “Many people have received unemployment, and lot of people aren’t familiar with it and don’t recognize that it’s taxable income.” {span}If passed by the House of Representatives and signed by President Biden, the most recent stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan, will retroactively make $10,200 of unemployment income tax exempt for 2020, added Haar. “If you received unemployment benefits in 2020 and already filed your return for 2020, you will want to file an amended return.”{/span}
Idaho will withhold federal taxes on unemployment payments, but not on state income taxes, so the VITA team have been encountering many people surprised to owe state income tax.
The program also aims to accommodate community members who speak more Spanish than English; the libraries offer Spanish versions of all forms, and translation services are available, ensuring that language is not a barrier for anyone who would benefit from the free tax preparation.
“We also welcome if people have questions, but want to do their own taxes,” reiterated the team. If you’re unsure about an element of your own taxes, or those of someone you’re helping, feel free to contact the VITA team. The highly-qualified trio is delighted to help any community member navigate the nuances of tax season.