After over a year of home-delivered and curbside meals, cautious outdoor gatherings, and an empty community space, Seniors West of the Tetons is throwing open its doors on June 14 and resuming in-house lunches on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
“We’re not sure if people will be gun shy or gung-ho,” said River Osborn, the executive director of the nonprofit. “People have been emailing me and telling me in person for months why they think it’s time to reopen, but we’re taking a very slow and cautious approach.”
However, Osborn reasons that most of the people served by SWOT have been vaccinated (in Idaho over 75 percent of seniors ages 65 and up have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine). Also, with a Community Foundation of Teton Valley competitive grant of $3,500, matched by the City of Driggs and SWOT, the senior center received a ventilation system upgrade to enable safer indoor gatherings. Seniors are now ready to reap the benefits of SWOT’s in-person offerings.
“The way Covid affected seniors in such a devastating way put us on people’s radar,” Osborn said, pointing out the bright side of a hard year. “The community came out of the woodwork and are continuing to support us. We’re so grateful for that.”
That means more funding for the nonprofit.
“I feel like our programming has been anemic for a long time, even before the pandemic,” Osborn said. “Now, with better funding and a new hire, we have the bandwidth to grow. We’re just going to keep getting better as the community gets bigger.”
The new hire in question is program coordinator Allie Mollenkof. Osborn said she feels exceptionally fortunate to have Mollenkof, a former board member, in the role. “She’s really well connected to the community as the ministry coordinator for Church in the Tetons, and she has a vision for programming and the can-do attitude to grow it in a strong way.”
Osborn’s eyes sparkle when she talks about the variety and scope of SWOT programming planned for the coming months. “We have so many ideas! We have lists and lists, we can’t even implement them all.”
With Ceci Clover managing the kitchen, Stacey Nail assisting her, and an impressive roster of volunteers helping with meals, delivery, administration, events, and fundraising, SWOT can begin to implement some of those many ideas.
Offerings that will come to fruition include bridge and Mahjong, big outdoor Bingo nights, field trips and workshops, and a charity golf tournament on July 12 at the Bronze Buffalo Sporting Club to fund SWOT’s lunch program and home-delivered meals for a year. SWOT will also add Death Cafe to its line-up of events. Death Cafe is a quarterly meeting where anyone (not just seniors) can gather to eat cake, drink tea, and talk freely about death. According to Death Cafe’s website, the objective of the get-togethers is to “increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.”
Social enrichment isn’t that SWOT provides; nutritious food, advocacy, and health services are an important part of the nonprofit’s mission. SWOT will continue its partnership with the Teton Valley Food Pantry, and is seeking more seniors to be the recipients of monthly nonperishable food boxes through Idaho Food Bank.
Osborn said she’s also working to start a home-care program. SWOT has applied to be a contractor with Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership and the Area Agency on Aging in order to provide help around the house and yard, and respite care for the caretakers of people who need 24-hour attention. That assistance enables seniors to live independently in their own homes. “It’s such a desperately needed program, especially because the only local assisted living facility has closed, and it fills the gap for undocumented seniors because government services like Medicare aren’t available to them,” she said.
The senior center’s reopening coincides with the Tin Cup Challenge, SWOT’s biggest source of unrestricted funds. 2020 was the first year the nonprofit received the full match through the community-wide giving effort.
“We provide important services in the valley, and we use that money wisely—we are so frugal,” Osborn said. “We finally have the funds to dedicate to programming, the cushion to hire staff, and I think we deserve it.”
To stay updated on news and events from SWOT, visit tetonseniors.org.