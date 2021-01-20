Though the pandemic has led to a plethora of event cancellations, the 2021 Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race is not among them. It will, however, look a little different.
The organizers of the race proactively developed protocols to prioritize the safety of mushers, handlers, and other members of the race teams. The most significant change to the race will be the lack of cheering crowds and spectators at the finish lines.
“To be sure, we are in strange times. We find ourselves with the world in the midst of a pandemic and although there has been some good news with a vaccination, cases continue to climb,” reads the statement issued by the race organizers. “Some of us have mostly been affected by changes in lifestyle and behavior. Others may have lost a close friend or family member and our thoughts go out those who have suffered.”
“Unfortunately, many races have been cancelled. We, at the Stage Stop, have taken the approach that with planning, willing cooperation, and an attitude of personal responsibility by all involved, we will keep moving forward and not cancel the race. We have given significant time and effort to come up with a plan outlining protocols and procedures to help protect the safety of our race staff, mushers and handlers. Our goal is to have a safe, responsible race that follows a strategic plan.”
Traditionally, the race begins with community fanfare at the Ceremonial Start in the Jackson Hole Town Square — a gathering that will not be occurring this year. Like all of the community events surrounding the race, the organizers are canceling the official event and discouraging in-person spectators.
Also canceled this year is the Jr. Stage Stop Race program, in which students from participating communities are given the opportunity to ride along with the professional teams on the trail.
Stage 6 — the penultimate stage of the race — will take place as it usually does in the Big Holes west of Driggs, on Friday, Feb. 5. The starting line is at the base of Kay’s Hill on Packsaddle Road. There will be no community meet and greet in town this year. Organizers are encouraging fans to follow the event virtually; they’ll be posting rankings and times on the Pedigree Stage Stop Race website as well as on their Facebook page. Visit www.wyomingstagestop.org to read about all of the teams angling for a 2021 victory, and to get the latest news as the race unfolds.