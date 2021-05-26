On May 10 the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees agreed to allow the Teton Valley Food Pantry to rent the district-owned vacant building on the corner of Ross Avenue and 1st Street in Driggs.
The Teton Valley Food Pantry has moved several times in its 13 years of existence. The nonprofit currently rents a space in the Teton Business and Education Center north of Driggs; prior to 2019, the pantry was located in a small house on 1st Street in Driggs.
TVFP board member and volunteer Anne Fortier explained to the school board the pantry’s need for more space. In 2018 the nonprofit served 474 households; in 2020, with the economic impact of Covid on the community, almost 4,000 households received food donations.
The Food Pantry’s lease is up in October on its current space, which is between 800 and 1,000 square feet. The district building, which is approximately 1,500 square feet, originally housed the LDS seminary before the seminary relocated to its new location across Ross Avenue from Teton High; more recently, it was home to the district IT department, but that has since moved to the district administrative building.
“We like the fact that it’s centrally located, since we serve the entire valley, including Alta residents,” Fortier said about the building. It’s also a convenient spot because the Food Pantry often distributes excess food to the ABC afterschool program for students and families.
The Food Pantry also asked for priority consideration if the district decides to sell the property.
“We hope to relocate to a permanent spot at some point,” Fortier told the school board. “For now we’re looking for a space to lease for at least a year or two until we find a permanent home.”
The superintendent told the school board the district does not have a use for the building at this time. The board agreed to a one-year lease at $600 per month.
After the Food Pantry board signed off on the move on May 19, the pieces began falling into place to relocate by September 1, if not earlier. The pantry has a volunteer coordinator who will put out the call for assistance to the public. More information about the organization can be found at tvfoodpantry.com.