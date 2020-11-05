Rick and Phyllis Baldwin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Their celebration plans were curtailed by COVID-19, but their three children and three grandchildren hope you will join them in wishing the Baldwins the very best this year and all their years to come! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!
