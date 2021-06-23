Teton Valley Farmer’s Market has coffee!
“It was serendipity,” Graham told me smiling when I told him how happy we all were to have him bring his talents — and his exceptional coffee! — to our Market. (In 1734, Horace Walpole wrote to a friend that he’d coined a new word — serendipity — based on the title of the fairy tale, “The Three Princes of Serendip”. The princes in their travels often discovered by chance or sagacity rewards they weren’t seeking. Thus, ‘serendipity’ is the gift of finding valuable or agreeable things not sought for. Small apologies, but you know me...) Unfortunately, Alpine Air had to bail at the eleventh hour due to staffing issues — an all-too common issue in the Valley at present — and the Market had the spot open...
Securing Graham’s willingness to be interviewed, I settled on a large chest in his booth, and we began. “How did your interest in good coffee begin?” I asked.
“After college, my dad spent some time in Spain teaching English. It was there he developed his love for cafe coffees. At the time in Europe, coffee microroasters had grown in popularity. Their coffees — a long leap from Folgers! — were served in the small cafes my dad frequented. When Dad left Spain, he brought his love for this kind of coffee home with him, and eventually experimented with his family. We had an old Italian percolator that made ‘stovetop espresso’, and I was hooked.”
“How did you find Teton Valley?” I asked, curious about his transition to our part of the world.
“I grew up in Los Alamos, New Mexico. We all eventually left — my oldest brother, Bryce, to California, my other older brother, Collin, to Victor, me to Denver, and my younger sister to Slovakia where she’s been teaching English for three years. Now that our parents are retired, they’ve gone to Malaga, Spain to help with the refugee crisis there.
“When I was in Denver, I began driving to Victor to visit Collin who had moved there after graduation from architecture school and taken a job with a firm in Jackson. That was about ten years ago. Since then, Collin’s married and moved to Jackson. His wife is a nurse who works at St. John’s, and he still works as an architect but at a different firm. And now I have two nieces, ages five and three!
“Recently, I was fortunate to find a small place to rent in Alta. I wanted to be closer to family, and I found I missed living in a small town, especially the sense of community it affords. I feel it here in Teton Valley.”
Graham excused himself to pour someone some coffee. I should say, pull a stout tap to fill a cup with a creamy-looking brew. The customer took a long sip, then smiled broadly. “Now, Graham, please tell me about your adventures with coffee.”
“My dream is to have a brick-and-mortar coffee shop and roast my own beans. But for now, I find the ‘mobile’ coffee scene works for me.
“Last year before leaving for Spain, my parents were looking to get rid of the family pop-up camper. I was happy to take it off their hands, deciding it was the perfect time for me to build a mobile coffee trailer. I took it down to the frame, and then built everything you see here today. You can watch the progression of the re-build on Instagram @reflectioncoffeeco. I added this detachable push cart for indoor events and farmer’s markets where the pop-up trailer won’t fit. Being mobile and flexible makes us perfect for weddings, festivals, or any gathering of people who want good coffee.”
“What makes your cold and nitro brews different from regular iced coffee?” I asked after he’d served another customer.
“The way it’s brewed,” Graham answered. “Regular iced coffee is made with conventionally-brewed hot coffee poured over ice. Cold brew and nitro cold brew are brewed with cold water for over twelve hours. This brewing method pulls out different flavors in the coffee than hot water-brewed coffee. I put my cold brews in holding kegs infused with nitrogen gas so you can ‘tap’ them out easily. The nitro cold brew is infused with nitrogen gas and poured at a higher pressure so it gets a great creamy texture and looks similar to a Guinness stout. Cold brews are becoming popular now, especially the nitro.
“I also make a specialty brew. ‘The Kentucky’, inspired by the mint julep, is a mocktail made by muddling mint (using a wooden dowel as a pestle I crush mint in the bottom of a cup, the mortar). Then I add a non-alcoholic bourbon simple syrup, and finally cold brew topped with cream. I have a couple of others in the works — ‘The Dolce’ where I use cinnamon and caramel, and another with tonic.
“There are a number of good roasters and coffee options in the area, and I’m looking forward to building relationships with coffee staples like Alpine Air, Great Northern, and Overview coffee. The mission of Reflection Coffee Co is to “reflect what is good” by making great coffee and giving back to the community through local nonprofits. You can read more about us on our website www.reflectioncoffeeco.com. For now, I’m happy to be part of your Market and continue my mobile business. Everyone in the Valley has been so welcoming!”
I thanked Graham for sharing his story and his talents with us at the Farmer’s Market. As I stood, more thirsty customers were lining up.
