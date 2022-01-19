The next system arrives Thursday afternoon and continues into
Friday morning. Expect around 1 inch of snow for the Eastern
Magic Valley, and 1 to 3 inches of snow for the Lower and Upper
Snake plain. Slightly higher amounts will be possible for the
Eastern benches along the I-86 and I-15 corridors. Highest snow
amounts will be for the Big Holes and Wasatch mountains where 4 to
8 inches of snow is likely. Expect 3 to 6 inches for the Caribou
Range including Wayan. Other areas across the Southeast and
Eastern Highlands should get around 2 to 4 inches of snow. The
Albion mountains will likely see 3 to 6 inches with localized
higher amounts. Winds of 20 to 25 mph are possible late Thursday
into Friday morning, especially for ridgetops across our southwest
areas in the Southern Hills/Albion mountains.
As one of the valley’s most devoted blood donors, Pete Oslund donated his hundredth pint of blood in May of 2020. The next drive will be on Feb. 1 at the Driggs LDS church.
The American Red Cross announced on Jan. 11 for the first time ever that the nation is experiencing a “blood crisis,” the worst blood shortage in over a decade, which is forcing doctors to sometimes make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions. Valley residents can do their part by signing up to donate at the Driggs LDS church on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
While the demand is high, so is the supply of willing donors in Teton Valley, according to drive organizers Dave Haworth and Alison Barkley. The couple has been in charge of coordinating the valley’s four annual Red Cross drives since Susan Hill and Anita Cook retired from the role in 2018.
This community actually has the fourth-largest church-sponsored drives in Idaho, despite being much smaller than the three largest donor areas.
“Teton Valley has a long and proud history of stepping and volunteering for the blood drives,” Haworth said.
A quick perusal of the Driggs drive sign-up page on redcrossblood.org shows that valley donors have already taken most of the spots. Haworth explained that during a drive, donors are encouraged to sign up for their next drive even as they’re giving blood.
“We usually have to hustle to fill 10 or 15 open slots before each drive, but where we need help is usually on the day of the drive, to find substitutes for no-shows, cancellations, etc. To minimize this effort, we do recruit ‘standby donors’ and keep in touch with them during the days before the drive,” he said.
Right now what Driggs needs is a few more “double red” or “power red” donors. A power red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. The process takes longer but can help more blood recipients. Power red donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B Neg, or O blood.
“Our drive is important to helping so many people—often on a world-wide basis,” Haworth said proudly. “This year, the need for blood is higher that usual due to pandemics and several natural disasters.”
For those who still wish to help but didn’t get a spot in the local drive, there is a blood donation center in Idaho Falls. The next Driggs drive is on Tuesday, April 26.