The Community Foundation of Teton Valley launches the inaugural Tin Cup photo contest on Wednesday, July 1st at 9 a.m. As part of the Tin Cup Giving Period, the Tin Cup Spirit Photo Challenge is an initiative designed to capture the impact of local nonprofits and their work through photographs.
From July 1st through July 17th, community members and organizations can post nonprofit-inspired photos of themselves or aspects of their favorite nonprofits in action. In other words, pictures that capture the inspirational qualities of your favorite nonprofit’s programs, projects, or mission. Participants can upload up to 5 photos to be posted on the Community Foundation website (www.TinCupChallenge.org). Anyone can vote daily on the most impactful photos during this FREE, 2½ week photo contest. The top three vote-getters will win $500, $300 and $200 in “Nonprofit Bucks” respectively. Winners designate which nonprofits they want to receive their awards. Photo Winners will be announced and asked to join the Community Foundation to receive their awards on Tin Cup Virtual Event Day at the Driggs City Plaza stage on Saturday, July 18th at 11 a.m.
Participating photographs may be used in current and future Community Foundation marketing and outreach. Join the Community Foundation of Teton Valley in recognizing the impact of local nonprofits by sharing photographs of our community in action, because we know community counts! Complete the picture with a donation during the Tin Cup Giving Period – open until Friday, July 24th at 5 p.m. – www.TinCupChallenge.com.
For more information, visit the Community Foundation’s website at www.cftetonvalley.org, call the Community Foundation office at 208.354.0230, or email info@cftetonvalley.org.
About the Community Foundation of Teton Valley
The mission of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is to elevate lives through the power of generosity. We seek to achieve our mission by empowering donors, championing local nonprofits, promoting a culture of giving, and serving as a catalyst in addressing critical community needs. The Community Foundation hosts the Tin Cup Challenge, an annual fundraiser that in just 12 years has raised $14.3 million for Teton Valley nonprofits. For more information, please visit www.cftetonvalley.org or call the office at (208) 354-0230.
