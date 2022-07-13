Danny O’Donnell leads the team at transfer station
There are many people in this world working 9 to 5’s, just getting by with each punch of the clock. Working for the man, biding their time, not wholly invested in their duties.
Teton County Solid Waste Supervisor Danny O’Donnell isn’t content with that. Instead, O’Donnell offers his crew a refreshing change of pace: Why work for the man, if you can work with the man?
“I want to make sure that the people I work with are safe and want to come to work. I want to make sure they can take value out of it,” said O’Donnell. “Everyone out there wants to do a great job, I don’t think they’re just punching a clock.”
He is fully aware that working at the transfer station is not a glamorous role. How could it be? The answer to that lies in what is ultimately a public service to the community.
“For the community, I feel my responsibility towards them is we are a facility to make sure that they can have a place for their trash to go,” said O’Donnell. “The more I get involved with it the more I love it and I agree. I am grateful for the opportunity people let me have to sit in this seat and I think public service makes my work feel worthwhile to me.”
O’Donnell moved to Swan Valley in 1983 as a young child with his family, followed shortly thereafter by a move up Pine Creek Pass to Teton Valley. After graduating from Teton High, O’Donnell ventured out into the world, with stints living in California, Hawaii, and Boise.
“I move, I come back, I move, I come back, the valley always ropes me back in somehow,” he said.
Since returning permanently to Teton Valley in the early 2000s, O’Donnell has a bit of a journeyman history working land surveying jobs, merchant services, food service, as a tattoo artist, and even a tenure at Drawknife Billiards north of Driggs.
All of those jobs would bring him to work for the county’s solid waste department, starting as a laborer and working his way up to supervisor. The breadth of in-house experience heavily influenced his leadership style as a supervisor at the transfer station.
“All the work they do that serves it. If we can’t relate to them, if we overwork them, if we burn them out, we’re shooting ourselves in the foot. They know what they’re doing. Coming up and having done most of the jobs, that’s important,” said O’Donnell.
“He can step into most, if not all roles, at the transfer station which I feel earns him a lot of respect with his team,” said Dave Hudacsko, Owner of RAD Curbside.
He has been the Solid Waste Supervisor since early 2021, when he took over from Saul Varela. The jump from operator to supervisor was a big one for him, but nonetheless, he was happy to do so in charge of a great crew.
“I was very fortunate that I had a good crew behind me who knew how to do all the work out here between laborer work and doing specialized jobs. Saul taught me a lot and he thought I could hop right in. He was right, I found it right away,” said O’Donnell.
The supervisor position at the transfer station involves a host of diverse duties from leading the crews to tracking and managing the waste that comes in.
While it is undisputed that he has a talent for crew and waste management, O’Donnell is particularly gifted at tracking the waste and compiling numbers to inform decisions Teton County makes.
His workstation isn’t what you’d initially think to find at a dump. Side by side monitors sit on his desk, their screens filled with graphs and charts that show the story of trash and recycling in modern Teton Valley.
“When I approach the director or the commissioners or any meetings when I get asked for input, the roots of what I need come from my data,” said O’Donnell. “I need to find what are the patterns or where are my dips and spikes, isolate what those spikes mean, and if those spikes mean we’re throwing away a lot of unsorted waste and we had a means to do something about it, let’s find out the numbers.”
Those numbers are not slowing down. With more population, an increase in waste and recyclables is natural and those numbers are adding up fast.
“Everything is increasing by 20% recently. When I was a laborer in the wintertime there were periods where you could stay inside and warm up a little bit and eat lunch together. Those days are gone,” said O’Donnell. “20% is a lot when you’re already doing a lot.”
Although staff at the transfer station can observe the increase in day-to-day operations, quantifying it puts everything into perspective.
“Being able to visualize it helps a lot. When you’re out there, you can feel it, but not know it. Seeing how and why and being able to isolate parts of it you can make it work more effectively,” said O’Donnell.
The more orderly the operation runs, the more the county and taxpayers save. In a place filled with waste, being wasteful is the last thing anyone needs to be.
“We try and save the taxpayers money, and most of that comes with trying to be efficient. That comes from trying to avoid being wasteful. All of our diversion, all of our recycling, is kind of geared toward being as least wasteful as possible,” said O’Donnell.
The transfer station works hand in hand with RAD Curbside and Teton Valley Community Recycling to make sure that waste is being taken care of properly.
”Danny is outstanding to work with,” said Hudacsko.
Saving hassle and money for the community is the primary goal for transfer station staff, and this public servitude is something O’Donnell takes pride in.
“We’re a service to the community and being able to act that way makes me feel good inside,” said O’Donnell.
Recognizing the job the transfer station does is something that not everyone in the community may think to do. O’Donnell spoke about how even a little community buy-in can help the transfer station help the people they serve.
“If I could have an ask I would ask that everyone in the public be able to recognize what we are for what we are, this is a service that is important to our community, and being able to understand it and work with it works to their advantage and it’s good for them. We’re here to help,” O’Donnell concluded.