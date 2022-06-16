The sunny skies of summer’s return are bringing back a familiar buzz at the Teton County Fairgrounds.
Soon enough, that buzz will turn to the bang of black powder.
The Mountain High Mounted Shooting Club, based in Afton, WY, will be heading north across the Palisades to host a two-day beginner mounted shooting clinic at the fairgrounds on June 25 and 26.
Held from 10 am to 2 pm each day, and for a cost of $120 per person (and their horse), riders will be able to learn and practice mounted shooting. All equipment will be provided, participants just need to bring their horses.
The clinic is more of a preview, however, as Mountain High will also be hosting a competition the night of Aug. 9 during the Teton Valley Fair as that night’s entertainment.
Afton’s Lisa Grimsley, who is the founder of the club, is excited to bring the sport up to Teton County.
“All of us live and practice a western lifestyle and we embrace it, whatever the western lifestyle is to you,” said Grimsley. “What could be more cool than cowboys and cowgirls on fast horses and guns?”
While the ammunition is live, the bullets are only real enough to pop a balloon. Gun safety is obviously a huge concern in mounted shooting, even though the black powder can only propel the bullet 15 to 20 feet. Think of it as a modern, family-friendly, and competitive wild west show.
“It’s loud, there’s a little muzzle flash but not much. We want to try to get people used to that. Our ammunition only goes about 15-20 feet in an indoor arena, with no rain humidity, or wind. I just want to get people and their horses used to the idea,” said Grimsley.
As one could imagine, there are plenty of people who still remain skeptical until they see the rounds in action.
“I always want people to know these are real guns because the ammunition is real, it just doesn’t have distance. It is safe to watch. That is almost always the first question somebody will ask,” said Grimsley.
Horses and their riders are both required to wear ear protection. The camp, after all, is mainly about people exposing themselves and their animals to the sport.
“I want to invite people locally to participate in the new shooters’ clinic, with the intention hopefully that they would want to become members and compete at our event. We’re going to be discussing safe gun handling, the rules of the sport, and acclimating the horses to gunfire,” said Grimsley.
While the clinic will be geared more towards beginners and exposure to this particular style of horsemanship, Grimsley will talk about how riders can elevate the basics with time and practice.
“Down the road, as you practice, you add speed and hone in on pattern development. It’s not like barrel racing where you run the same pattern over and over again,” said Grimsley.
There is more to be asked of the horse, even compared to more traditional equine sports. Imagine trying to run through a course while a gun is shot a foot or two above your ear.
“The horse is a key component to your success in this sport. We want to give them the groundwork and cornerstones so that they can become successful partners,” said Grimsley.
For both the course and the competition at the fair, participants are encouraged to bring a food item to donate to the local food pantry, as Grimsley has a penchant for giving back to the community.
“Our riders, they know at every shoot I host we always give back in some capacity,’’ said Grimsley, with a noted emphasis on the word always.
“We always invite their representative to come to our award ceremony, to meet the people that are contributing and to talk about their needs. They would love to do it but they only do it if they are asked. I have been doing this a long time and we always have something that we do to give back to our local community,” she said.
After all, this wouldn’t have been possible had Grimsley not taken a passion for something that is not only fun but symbolic of western culture.
“We’re really lucky that we live in a free country that allows us to travel and gives us the freedom to carry a gun,” said Grimsley. “It’s always like a family reunion every weekend. I have been doing it for a long time and I say that when I am not having fun I’ll quit doing it. I have people that have been in the sport longer than I have that are competing and every time you get to a facility it’s different.”
Just be sure to not only admire the cowboys and cowgirls but also appreciate the horses. Without them, the sport wouldn’t be possible.
“That’s why they call it riding your horse, not just sitting on them. You have to realize it is an animal and they do the best they can and they are really good athletes,” said Grimsley.
For more information, or to register for the clinic or competition, contact Lisa Grimsley at (307) 880-6649.