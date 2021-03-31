Church in the Tetons pastor Karlin Bilcher and Family Safety Network victim advocate Monica Carrillo sat down earlier this month to talk about the deep friendship between their families on the Everyday Peacemaking podcast, a Christian series about people transforming communities through love.
Carrillo shared her experience as an undocumented person and nonprofit volunteer in Teton Valley. Carrillo explained that she and other members of the valley’s significant Hispanic population had a tendency to keep to their own kind and held a distrust of “the gringos,” especially when her own immigration status wasn’t secure.
“I didn’t want that, I wanted to feel part of the community, and that’s why I started volunteering for nonprofits,” she said.
She joined the Family Safety Network staff at the same time as Bilcher’s wife, Emily, and as the two women worked together they found their way toward what the podcast host Jer Swigart described as an “unlikely friendship.”
“I wouldn’t even call it a friendship at this point,” Carrillo said. “They are our family.”
Bilcher said that his family’s relationship with Carrillo’s family was “a transformative presence” that inspired him to give different sermons, take different actions, and host a series of community programs designed to educate and integrate the white and Hispanic populations of Teton Valley.
When asked how to bridge the cultural gap between people, Bilcher said, “You gotta be willing to look like a fool. Make every mistake, say every wrong thing, stumble over yourself.”
“Support your neighbor,” Carrillo added about forging friendships with people who come from different backgrounds or life experiences. “Educate each other and you will learn you can have a beautiful relationship with your neighbor.”
Listen to the podcast at the Everyday Peacemaking page or on any podcast app.