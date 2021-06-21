Nicholas Schindler has been called to serve a 2-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Atlanta, Georgia Mission - Spanish Speaking. He is currently learning Spanish at home (online) through the Missionary Training Center in Mexico City. He will leave for Georgia on July 5.
Nicholas will have a farewell at the LDS church in Tetonia at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 27. The public is invited
Nicholas graduated from Teton High School last year. He has been attending school at BYU Idaho during 2020-2021 where he is majoring in Music Education.