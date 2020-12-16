A supervisor once told me that, “Adolescence is a time of normal psychosis.” Which is just clinical speak for, “Teenagers have lost their minds.” While it can certainly feel like this is true, I believe that tweens and teens are a lot more magical than we give them credit for. They just need a little help keeping their heads on straight, but who doesn’t from time to time, especially this year?
So in the interest of keeping your head on when theirs start to fall off, here are my top five mental health strategies for you and your youth to help get y’all through Christmas Break and beyond.
Sleep
When counselors are assessing for real psychosis, one of the first things we ask is, “When’s the last time you got good sleep?” Sleep has a profound impact on our mental health, which most of you probably know if you’ve tried to go to Broulim’s with a kid who’s stayed up all night binging watching their favorite show.
We are more irritable, less patient, and lack the ability to effectively problem solve when sleep deprived. Chronic sleep issues have also been linked to a host of mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and ADHD.
Conversely, getting good rest has been shown to boost immune function, which we could all use right now, and improves learning, memory, and emotional health.
So tempting as it may be to let kids stay up until the wee hours, especially when they don’t have school to wake up for, keeping a consistent bedtime routine and getting the recommended hours of sleep each night for your age is one of the easiest ways to prevent and alleviate mental distress.
The number one sleep killer in tweens and teens is electronics. As much as possible limit access to devices at night, turn off all screens at least an hour before bedtime, and buy an alarm clock instead of allowing teens to use their phones.
Yes, this might induce some “normal psychosis”, but their brains will be better off in the long run. Just give them some time to adjust.
Exercise
Much like good sleep, regular exercise packs a punch of preventative and curative powers. Some studies even show that routine exercise has more mood lifting abilities than antidepressants, and most clinicians include physical movement as part of a comprehensive mental wellness plan.
Regular exercise boosts mood, improves self-esteem, and helps combat feelings of social isolation. It also helps us complete the stress response cycle by moving feelings through our bodies and returning us to a feeling of safety and calm. All of which is especially important right now as we face a COVID holiday season that leaves many of us feeling fearful and alone.
Your child doesn’t have to be a pro skier to reap the benefits of exercise. As little as 10 to 15 minutes a day can make a huge impact. Encourage your child to find some way of moving their body that they love: dance parties in the kitchen, chopping wood, throwing snowballs.
If they are moving their body, it’s exercise. Do it consistently and watch them have better attitudes and more willingly fall asleep at a reasonable hour.
Meaningful Connection
In one of my favorite psychological studies by Harry Harlow, rhesus monkeys routinely chose physical touch over eating. So much so, if researchers didn’t intervene they’d starve themselves to death.
No, we aren’t monkeys, but we are social creatures who need to feel like we are cared for and that we belong. This is so important that in addition to assessing for sleep issues, crisis counselors also ask about belongingness. Folks with a low sense of belonging are more likely to have suicidal thoughts and/or attempts. Feeling connected can literally be life-saving.
While it may seem tweens and teens want nothing more than to belong to anyone but you, they still need to feel connected. They just might need to do it on their own terms, and for you to be way less obvious about it. Because meaningful connection is just that—meaningful.
This means you need to find out how your kid makes meaning of this. It’s helpful to: make yourself available; ask questions, then be quiet and listen; regularly eat dinner together; join in playing and doing what they are interested in, yes even video games; check-in about the quality of their peer relationships; make sure they feel seen and heard; and did I already say, “Be quiet and listen?”
It’s tempting to believe that they already feel deeply connected, what with the advent of social media and nonstop screens in their face. However, study after study finds this to be untrue. Most of us feel more disconnected than we ever have, especially young folks who face steadily rising rates of anxiety and depression. So make sure y’all put the screens down and genuinely connect, in their way.
Play
“Play is really the work of childhood,” said Mr. Rogers. While he wasn’t a certified mental health clinician, he probably makes every certified mental health clinician’s top ten list of influencers and role models.
What Fred, and most child therapists, mean when they say that is playtime is crucial to children’s development. And we aren’t talking about highly orchestrated, Pinterest worthy play. We are talking about my child spending hours playing with the box the toy came in instead of the toy.
This open-ended, unstructured play does all sorts of things for young people’s brains. They learn new skills, practice being social, work on problem-solving, and feel things like joy, creativity, mastery, and excitement. Which as you might have guessed, has a positive impact on mood and emotional health.
As kids grow, playtime becomes less and less obvious and/or prioritized. It’s just as important to carve out time for older kids to play as it was to sit with them while they went down the slide 500 times when they were younger.
For teens this can mean: being involved in a sport; having access to craft supplies; going to the skatepark; making TikToks; and generally being allowed to do what looks like nothing from the outside.
So hold off on the over-scheduling, massive amounts of studying, and tons of chores, and make sure you schedule some downtime to do nothing, but play.
Mindfulness
At this point, I feel like we’ve all heard about the virtues of mindfulness. From the boardroom to the operating suite, mindfulness meditation strategies are being used to improve concentration, combat stress, and increase compassion. But what exactly is it, why is it important, and how do you get your teen to do it?
Jon Kabat-Zinn, the OG of meditation, defines mindfulness meditation as, “the awareness that arises from paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment and non-judgmentally.” So you and your child don’t have to sit crossed-legged in a yoga studio to do it. All you have to do is pay attention, wherever you are.
I know, I know. This seems like a difficult task for your sometimes aloof teen. However, studies show just five minutes a day is all you need to start experiencing some benefits. Which makes it a relatively easy practice to incorporate into your family’s day.
Some simple practices are: pausing before meals, taking a mindful walk, focusing on what it’s like to brush each tooth, prompting your teen to be completely aware of their experience when driving sans musical accompaniment; or alternatively, really listening to music sans driving.
If none of that works, you can always encourage them to download and practice with apps like Headspace, Calm, or Insight Timer. Not only will their gray matter physically increase in size, so will their heart. As regular practice has been shown to increase kindness and empathy, which is very nice indeed.
While none of these strategies is a cure-all for what may ail you or your teen, and you’re likely to still feel like they’ve lost their mind at times, all are backed by science and usually included in any comprehensive mental wellness plan.
Like most anything you read, please consult with your doctor or mental health provider before changing you or your child’s routine, adding something new, or discontinuing your or your child’s medications.
If you or your child need help implementing these strategies or developing others, The Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition maintains a list of local folks who can assist you. Please go to their website, tetonvalleymentalhealth.com to find a provider (or see page B4).
Otherwise, like we say in our house, “May the force be with you” and “This too shall pass.”
Sara McKeown White is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor with ten years experience as a Family Therapist. She now works as a school counselor at Teton High School where she encourages all her students to try these tips. You can reach her at sara@saramckeownwhite.com.