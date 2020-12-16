TVMHC-Logo.jpg

Accessing Mental Health Support in Teton Valley

It is ok to ask for help. Many people are concerned about their ability to pay for mental health counseling – after all, adding financial stress at an already stressful time is not appealing to anyone. Many private insurance companies do pay for mental health counseling, as do Medicaid and Medicare. Some local counselors ask for payment at the time of service and provide documentation for the client to get reimbursed by their insurance. Other counselors bill insurance directly, meaning the insured client would not need to pay up front. Potential clients should ask about a counselor’s payment policy before their first visit.

The mission of the Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition is to promote mental wellness in Teton Valley through education, community action and the coordination of resources.

Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition’s Community Counseling Program provides funding for a limited number of FREE counseling sessions for Teton Valley residents in need. This program is intended to help mitigate the serious and sometimes life-threatening consequences of untreated mental illness in our community by improving access to mental health services for residents in crisis.

Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition reimburses Participating Providers for treating eligible residents. Funding is limited to a maximum of six (6) hour-long sessions at the discounted rate, per local resident, per calendar year. Eligible residents receive these services FREE of charge.

The primary goals of the Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition’s Community Counseling Program are to:

- Improve help-seeking behavior among Teton Valley residents experiencing a mental health crisis

- Improve access to services for high-risk Teton Valley residents in need of critical mental health treatment

- Reduce designated exams and/or involuntary mental health holds of Teton Valley residents

- Reduce deaths by suicide in Teton Valley

CLIENT ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

Client participation is limited to high-risk residents, defined as those who:

- Currently reside in Teton County, ID or Alta, Wyoming; and

- Are experiencing a mental health crisis; and

- Are unable to obtain or pay for mental health counseling through health insurance, private means, or are otherwise ineligible to receive mental health services through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

To access this program, interested Teton Valley residents can contact any one of the following Participating Providers of their choice to determine their eligibility and schedule an appointment:

Sandi Bills, LCPC (Adults) - (208) 787-9804

Jennifer Carter, LCPC (Adults & Adolescents) - (208) 390-0988

Jeff Decker, LCPC (Adults) - (208) 699-3077

Amy Herzog, LCSW (Adults , Adolescents, Children & Families) - (307) 690-0639

Megan O'Brien, LCSW (Adults & Adolescents) - (208) 243-8507

Lou Parri, LCSW (Adults) - (208) 354-6333

Christina Riley, LCSW (Adults) - (307) 730-7060

Adam Williamson, LCPC (Adults) - (208) 705-7898

RESOURCES

Other Counselors and Psychologists (Non-Medicaid)

Jennifer McCrillis, LCSW, Driggs, (530) 321-3051

Sara McKeown White, LCPC, Driggs (803) 320-3420

Psychologist:

Dr. Laura McKee, Driggs/Jackson, (208) 201-5230

Sports Psychologist:

Christina Heilman, PhD, ATC, CSCS, (208) 534-8099

Medicaid and Psychosocial Rehabilitation Providers

Children’s Mental Health Waiver, (208) 359-4756

Reddoor Rehabilitation, Driggs, (208) 354-3005

Teton Behavior Therapy, Driggs (208) 523-5319

Religiously-Affiliated Services

LDS Social Services, Driggs, (208) 529-5276

Psychiatric Services

Teton Valley Hospital (Telepsychiatry) Driggs, (208) 354-2383

Alcohol and Addictions Treatment

Alcohol Help Line 24 hr National 1-800-821-4357

LDS Family Services Addictions, Driggs, (208) 529-5276

AA and Alanon Support Groups

24 Hour Crisis Numbers

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline National Number 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

EIRMC Behavioral Health Center Idaho Falls 208-227-2260/1-800-424-1849

911 – For emergency intervention 911

Poison Control Center National Number 1-800-222-1222

Domestic Violence

Family Safety Network, Driggs, 208-354-8057

Teton Valley Resource Directory

http://tetonvalleyresourcedirectory.com/

Behavioral Health Crisis Center

http://www.eastidahocrisis.com/

