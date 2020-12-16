Accessing Mental Health Support in Teton Valley
It is ok to ask for help. Many people are concerned about their ability to pay for mental health counseling – after all, adding financial stress at an already stressful time is not appealing to anyone. Many private insurance companies do pay for mental health counseling, as do Medicaid and Medicare. Some local counselors ask for payment at the time of service and provide documentation for the client to get reimbursed by their insurance. Other counselors bill insurance directly, meaning the insured client would not need to pay up front. Potential clients should ask about a counselor’s payment policy before their first visit.
The mission of the Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition is to promote mental wellness in Teton Valley through education, community action and the coordination of resources.
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition’s Community Counseling Program provides funding for a limited number of FREE counseling sessions for Teton Valley residents in need. This program is intended to help mitigate the serious and sometimes life-threatening consequences of untreated mental illness in our community by improving access to mental health services for residents in crisis.
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition reimburses Participating Providers for treating eligible residents. Funding is limited to a maximum of six (6) hour-long sessions at the discounted rate, per local resident, per calendar year. Eligible residents receive these services FREE of charge.
The primary goals of the Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition’s Community Counseling Program are to:
- Improve help-seeking behavior among Teton Valley residents experiencing a mental health crisis
- Improve access to services for high-risk Teton Valley residents in need of critical mental health treatment
- Reduce designated exams and/or involuntary mental health holds of Teton Valley residents
- Reduce deaths by suicide in Teton Valley
CLIENT ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:
Client participation is limited to high-risk residents, defined as those who:
- Currently reside in Teton County, ID or Alta, Wyoming; and
- Are experiencing a mental health crisis; and
- Are unable to obtain or pay for mental health counseling through health insurance, private means, or are otherwise ineligible to receive mental health services through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
To access this program, interested Teton Valley residents can contact any one of the following Participating Providers of their choice to determine their eligibility and schedule an appointment:
Sandi Bills, LCPC (Adults) - (208) 787-9804
Jennifer Carter, LCPC (Adults & Adolescents) - (208) 390-0988
Jeff Decker, LCPC (Adults) - (208) 699-3077
Amy Herzog, LCSW (Adults , Adolescents, Children & Families) - (307) 690-0639
Megan O'Brien, LCSW (Adults & Adolescents) - (208) 243-8507
Lou Parri, LCSW (Adults) - (208) 354-6333
Christina Riley, LCSW (Adults) - (307) 730-7060
Adam Williamson, LCPC (Adults) - (208) 705-7898
RESOURCES
Other Counselors and Psychologists (Non-Medicaid)
Jennifer McCrillis, LCSW, Driggs, (530) 321-3051
Sara McKeown White, LCPC, Driggs (803) 320-3420
Psychologist:
Dr. Laura McKee, Driggs/Jackson, (208) 201-5230
Sports Psychologist:
Christina Heilman, PhD, ATC, CSCS, (208) 534-8099
Medicaid and Psychosocial Rehabilitation Providers
Children’s Mental Health Waiver, (208) 359-4756
Reddoor Rehabilitation, Driggs, (208) 354-3005
Teton Behavior Therapy, Driggs (208) 523-5319
Religiously-Affiliated Services
LDS Social Services, Driggs, (208) 529-5276
Psychiatric Services
Teton Valley Hospital (Telepsychiatry) Driggs, (208) 354-2383
Alcohol and Addictions Treatment
Alcohol Help Line 24 hr National 1-800-821-4357
LDS Family Services Addictions, Driggs, (208) 529-5276
AA and Alanon Support Groups
24 Hour Crisis Numbers
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline National Number 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)
EIRMC Behavioral Health Center Idaho Falls 208-227-2260/1-800-424-1849
911 – For emergency intervention 911
Poison Control Center National Number 1-800-222-1222
Domestic Violence
Family Safety Network, Driggs, 208-354-8057
Teton Valley Resource Directory
Behavioral Health Crisis Center