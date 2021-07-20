On July 14, Lucky Dog Thrift Store owner Bo Fothergill surprised three nonprofit representatives with $3,333 checks to support their missions of animal rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming.
Lucky Dog was founded in 2018 and is a participating nonprofit in the Tin Cup Challenge. Fothergill said he has been able to make small contributions here and there since December to Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter and HAPI Trails Horse Rescue, but this was the first time he has brought out the big checks, and included new valley nonprofit Aska’s Animals as a recipient.
“It’s been really exciting to see so much support from the community,” Fothergill said. “It’s really made an impact.”
Last spring, he wasn’t even sure that Lucky Dog would be able to weather Covid. With the help of federal loans and grants, the doors reopened in late May, and Fothergill said he breathed a sigh of relief.
“It just took off from there,” he said. “We never stopped being busy. There was no off season. The thrift store business is booming and I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon.”
Every room of the store on the west side of Main Street in Driggs is filled to capacity with secondhand items. Fothergill suspects it has to do with a lot of people moving out of the valley or downsizing; simultaneously, others are moving in and need household items.
This means that Lucky Dog is poised for growth. Fothergill hopes to add a few more board members to the nonprofit, and expand its reach to collaborate with other organizations that aren’t animal-related. The library MakerSpace is a great avenue for used electronics, the hospital or Seniors West of the Tetons could take high-quality donated medical items, and Family Safety Network could set up a voucher program to provide free furnishings, clothing, and domestic goods for clients, he said.
“The expectation now is, where do we go from here,” Fothergill added. “We need to keep focusing on how to best allocate the funds and connect with other nonprofits to support the community.”