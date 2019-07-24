The University of Utah congratulates 8,465 students who received their academic degrees on May 2. Caitlin Winters of Driggs graduated with a Master of Occupational Therapy. The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 31,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

