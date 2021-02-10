Over 315 students were named to the Sheridan College honor rolls for the fall 2020 semester, including Zoie Dayton of Alta who was named to the President’s Honor Roll.
For full-time students to earn a place on the President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit.
Sheridan College is a two-year public college located in Sheridan, Wyoming, and part of Northern Wyoming Community College District. Visit www.sheridan.edu for more information.