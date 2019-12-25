A total of 926 students at Lewis-Clark State College earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester. Michael D. Mull of Victor was among those students.
To qualify for the President’s List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The Dean’s List uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.
Lewis-Clark State College’s admission application deadline for the 2020 spring semester is Jan. 8.
