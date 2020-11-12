In the week leading up to Veterans Day, members of the Teton Valley Loose Threads Quilt Guild fanned out across the valley and presented unique handmade quilts to veterans who had served in Iraq, Korea, Vietnam, and even in World War II.
Quilts of Valor is a national foundation that started in 2003 with the idea that quilts symbolize healing. In order to be considered a Quilt of Valor, the quilt must be handmade to a specific size, with a label including required information, and must be awarded and recorded to a veteran or service member.
The Loose Threads group started the project in late 2019, and during the coronavirus lockdown the members spent months piecing together the patriotically-themed quilts. Some of the quilts were made individually, some were made as a group effort, and two were contributed by Idaho Falls quilters.
The guild had hoped to be able to present the quilts during the annual Veterans Day dinner held at the American Legion, but unfortunately that gathering, like so many others, was canceled this year. Instead, the guild collected the contact information and addresses of many of the valley's vets and teamed up to award the quilts, photograph the presentations, and give a few words of appreciation to those who served.
"I wish we had 25 more quilts to present to the other veterans in Teton Valley," said guild member Vicki Sompayrac.