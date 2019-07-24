CHC Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce the grant awards given to 501 C-3 nonprofit organizations in the South Eastern Idaho service area. Total grant awards: $295.581. Local organizations who were awarded grants included: Mountain Bike the Tetons, $1,815, City of Tetonia, library, $16,500, Friends of the Teton River, $6,715 and Teton Valley Search and Rescue, $11,578.
CHC Foundation, Inc. is currently accepting grant applications for Fall 2019 -deadline due Mon, July 29, 2019. Please refer to CHCF website for all details and format for submission of applications: www.chcfoundation.net.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.