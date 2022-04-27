Starting in September of this year, Ryan Merle Kunz and Ranae Hathaway Kunz of Chapin will be the first Teton Valley couple to serve as president and matron of the Rexburg Temple.
The pair was invited down to the Salt Lake Temple in January of this year, but they weren’t told why. On the drive, Ryan felt nervous, but sensed that “something was coming.” When President Henry Eyring, the second counselor in the First Presidency of the Church, asked them to receive the calling as president and matron of the Rexburg Temple, the central place of worship for around 45,000 Latter-day Saints from Ashton to Ririe to Driggs, Ranae said she was stunned speechless.
Eyring advised them, “You will fall short, but the Savior will lift you up and help you.”
Ryan agreed with that assessment, saying the position will help him follow Christ’s example and fully realize his own gratitude for the Savior.
“Of anyone that could have been chosen, we are just thrilled to death that it was them,” said Driggs Stake communications director Ron Berry. “Folks in this community think they’re some of the best people in the whole world. They just always do what they’re asked to do.”
Unsurprisingly, the couple declined to acknowledge the prestige of the calling. Both born and raised in Teton Valley, they’ve served their church and community throughout their lives.
Ryan, who taught school for 36 years, is a Primary activities leader and temple sealer and a former stake president, bishopric counselor, Spanish branch president and high councilor. Ranae is a Primary activities leader and ward organist and pianist, and is a former stake and ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and temple ordinance worker. They volunteer for the local food bank, tend to a few draft horses and cows (remnants from a family dairy operation) and enjoy meeting new people in the valley.
Somehow they still find time to spoil their 38 grandchildren and one great-grandchild (with another on the way).
“The thing I most love about serving is that it sets a good example for your kids,” Ranae said. “Our parents were good examples for us, and now this gives us another, different opportunity to serve and reach out to our entire church community.”
The Kunzes will succeed President Max Checketts and Sister Donna Checketts, and will move to a Church-provided home next to the temple for the next three years in order to serve as volunteer leaders in both a spiritual and administrative capacity. In addition to overseeing ordinances and instructing patrons, Ryan will be responsible for Sunday speaking engagements around the district when the temple is closed, and will interview potential temple workers who have been recommended by their bishop or stake president.
“We won’t have as much time for outside experiences as we have had,” Ryan said. “It will be three years of committing ourselves. It’s a blessing.”
The Rexburg Temple closed for renovations on April 11 and won’t reopen until July 4. Last fall, Church President Russell Nelson announced that a second temple will be built in Rexburg in the coming years; Rexburg will reportedly become the smallest city in the world by population to have two temples.
“The temples of the Church of Jesus Christ are built so that we can learn about our Savior. Being there is like recharging your battery,” Ranae said. “Life is about learning where you came from, where you’re going, how to find happiness and joy, how to serve, and how to help your family be together.”