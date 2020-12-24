Paging through the many letters Santa received from local elementary students always reveals some trends. A lot of kids here are well-versed in the art of correspondence—they’re careful to ask after Santa and the reindeer’s health and to check on Ms. Claus before launching into their lists of requests. They’re for the most part pretty convinced they’ve fallen into the “nice” category this year—all that emptying the dishwasher and helping friends really adds up. And while the hottest new gaming systems and hoverboards got plenty of play, the most popular gifts are reliable standbys like Legos and Barbies. Oh, and more than a few kids would really appreciate it if Santa just made COVID go away already.
How are you doing Santa? Do you ever get full? I wonder How big are you. Do your reindeer fly. How small are your elves. I want a bike, computer. -Easton
How are you? I am telling you I have been a good girl, tho sometimes I have missbehave (a little). But I have been trying my best to be a good girl. Thank you for your sweetness and joy to the world! This year I have been waiting for ever, till Christmas! Christmas is a week away! And I hope It’s not too late to say, “Merry Christmas!” -Love, Marah (P.S. Not Naughty)
First of all I want to say you are the best so is rudogh and the other eight reindeer. I have a question for you, elves, and the reindeer. Did you make Christmas? If yes send me a letter, if no don’t. I just want you to know I am going to make good cookies! I’ll set out carots for your reindeer. Merry Christmas Santa and Happy New year. -David
My name is Kody. I’m wondering if you are real or fake? I think you are real but some of my friends think you are fake.? How do you make all those toys? Do you have elves. how many reindeer do you have is Mrs. Clawse good? I hope you and Mrs. Clawse are doing good. I hope you have a good Christmas and a Happy New Year. -Kody
Hi Santa, I hope you have a good Christmas. I love Christmas. How is Mrs. Claus in the North Pole? and how are rudolph and the other eight raindeer? I hope they have been good. I love raindeer. they are my favorite animal. I have been bad sometimes but sometimes I am on the good list. When you tricked my dad with coal he thot it is real. I love Christmas, it is fun with my family -Aaliyah
I wast wondering how are you doing? I was wondering is Rudofph doing well? How do the Reindeer fly magic or does Mrs. Clouse make magik carrots? How many elves do you have. Do you have marshmellows there? how is your favorite elf? Does Mrs. Clouse actuall have an elf named JoJo? Do you have a candy cane factory -Lily
Can you please bring a present for my Parents and also my teacher, a special one please Santa. I will leave some cookies on milk on the table and rest a little and leave the present under the tree please and thank you Santa. Your friend Camila
This year I tried as hard as I could to be a good kid. I hope you are doing well in the North Pole. How is Rudolph doing? Do the elves make all of the Christmas toys in one night? How does your sleigh go around the world in one night, is it magic? Have a good Christmas. I want a gell jewlery kit. -Molly
This year I have been a little naughty but I stopped. I have been helping my mom with dinner, also when my mom feels a little sick I do the stuff for her. Some times my dad comes home early and he works a lot so I massage my dad. I also massage my mom when she is tired. To Santa. -Autumn
Hi, it is Tanner. I hoop you and the reindeer ar doing good. I will put som cookies milk and carrots out for you. I want COVID19 to go AWAY!!!!! -Tanner
I have been very good today for Christmas Eve the toys that I want for Christmas is freddy fazbaer’s toys a dog, cat, computer that all -Cristian
You might think this is crzy but I want a rat for christmas santa ples the tipe of the rat is a white red eye rat and tame it! Love Arah
I wish this could be the best Christmas ever.And I hope my mom dosind have to do a bunch of wrok. any way I want a poket nife, a Lego set that is huge, and a robot. From: Gregor
I want a fred frand snowDagitin Ples and thanku. Love Kensie
Please get me the baby buts tawy that hase a crib and carset and a shoolr. -Tess
For Christmas I want a Makeup and Barbies and a baby shark Toy. I love you so much. -Christina
I now you are Busy but the one I want is a pokemon. I do not no if they are real But all I want is a grninja. I only want one if they are real just Please. -Lochlan
A me gusa un pero o un gato pofabor yo me lo me resco poce yo ago en la shoos porfor mucas rasa dos y Santa mucha rasajo y is pedeg curad me pero pofor y me gusta los geros y gatos y yo sepr seco me peros. No pedes taer un pero un gato much rasas muchas. Santa tu eres muy nicso. -Ashlee
I think I have been a tiny bit bad, but please forgive me. i want a Protogen. I deserve it because I have been listening to my parents better, and i’m still working on it. -Aly
Can I have a PS5 and a video called Need for Speed and some Atomic 2020 Benchetlers, and a pangolin stuffed animal, and a PC and moniter. I help neighbors and do chores and help my mom and dad there is also an old man I help and I shovel driveways. thanck Santa! -Myles
What I would like for Christmas is at least two American Girl dolls. I would also like at least one more stuffed animal. The reason I deserve stuff is because I have usualy been listening to my parents. I also deserve stuff because I empty most of the dish washer when I am asked to. -Olivia
I want a new watch because my other one broke and I help my friend’s when they are sad. I would also like a hover board because I do what my mom tells me to do. And a stuffed animal hedgehog because I deliver stuff to my grand perents house. -Kodi
I want Ninjago legos. Why I deserve what I want is because I’ve been listening to my parents. I’ve been sweeping under my stools a lot. -Boston
I would like an American Girl doll with pink hair. I deserve it because I unload the dishwasher every day, I haven’t been peeking at my gifts, I wash my hands every time I get home from somewhere. -Juniper
I really want a Lego set, Beyblade, and a Ankylosaurus stuffed animal for Christmas. Thank you and i think I deserve these thing’s because I do chores, cook, and listen to my parents when they tell me to do something. Thank you for reading this. -Oliver
I want an Apple pen and mini brads and I really want this and I’ve been good this year. I have been doing good I’ve been doing what my mom said like cleaning my room and making my dog’s food and I even play whith them I love them so much and my family. -Nicole
I have helped my friend from his brother hurting him. I also helped my mom clean up, and I helped my brother find his phone. but what I want for Chistmas is Nike Airforces Nerf guns and roller blades. -Jacob
I want French lessons, a watch, jewelry, and a giant teddy bear because I help around the house. I baby sit my little sisters and I play with them. -Megan
Dear Santa, I would like a phone for Christmas because I sometimes walk my little sister home and I try to be nice. Love Isla
I was good this year because I helped clean and helped my grandpa with some of my family to move rocks, I think there was 500! What I want for Cristmas is a hover board. -Logan
I was good this year beacause I helped my mom wrap presents. I also have to tell you thank you for the letters. I especially liek the one with the reindeer turning the mixer on. -Elaina
Hi Santa! I love Christmas! All the presents and being with family! I really want a new computer so I can upload YouTube without having to wait a million years! I’ve been pretty good throughout the year. I’ve helped my mom with alot of stuff I cant remember. But I’ve been good this year. -Ammon
Yo se que yo no estuve en me mejor actor pero yo estuve haciendo lo que mi mama y mi papa quieren. Se que Santa no me va a traer lo que yo quiero American boy dolls y yo quiero la escuela y una almueda y unas orbees y quiero agararles un regalo a mis maestras. -Iker
I give my mom a present and my dad too to my sister I protect my friends. I want a tablet for Christmas. I love Santa he is the best. He gives presents to kids if they be naughty or good. -Dylan
I would like a beineBoo camper Please. I have done the dishes...once! Ha! Ha! Ha! I also helped my mom put her ebike together. I also helped my friends with math. And I got a note from Widee! You probaly know her because she’s my elf on the shelf! -Rosalie
I want a kite wing. Why I deserve it is because I found 23 pesos and I did chores. -Silas
For Christmas I want a hover board. I have been so nice. I help my mom and dad and brothers clean. -Addy
How have you been and how are the elves? Did you go on vacation this summer? thank you for your work. May I have some of the Mandalorian stuff and some of the things from titan Fall and two pieces of real gold? -Joseph
How are you? How is your wife? I know you are busy around this time of year so I will only make a short list of things that I want for Christmas. This year I would like a new set of acrylic paints, a new sewing kit, and slippers. I hope you and your reindeer have a safe journey and a merry Christmas! -Catherine
I think it’s amazing how you travel all across the world to make kids’ wishes come true! You make me jump with joy! Every time I come out of my room on Christmas morning it is the start of the best day ever because of you!! For Christmas, may I please have a Kindle or the whole series of Warrior books, an Electric pencil sharpener and last, but not least, snap circuits? Thank you so very much! -Lila
How are you? How are the Reindeer? I’m doing good. I will try to leave out extra cookies and carrots this year. I will only ask for a few things. Could I please have a dinosaur lego set or a sewing set please. Merry Christmas! -Amelia
How has your year been? Thanks for being so generous. I would like onesies pajamas with a reindeer or Santas if you can, a Santa hat or a pair of Vans that are rainbow please. Thanks Santa! Or school clothes please and cool ones please. -Sydney
how has your year been? I would like a new wand and a magic 8 ball and a elf on the shelf. thank you! and merry christmas! -Matthew
For Christmas I would like...An elf toy makeup and balloons. -Luke
...a bunny and stuff. -Lorianne
...a snow globe. -Evan
...Legos. -David
...a yo da le go set. -Rylo
...a violin a mafe-up kit and a diamond crystal hair brush. -Andie
...A leopard gecko and pet sloth. -Sam
I would like a supersonic plush and a super shadow plush and a dark spine sonic toy and dark super sonic toy and golden hover board. -Jesus
I want a toy-cat this is cute and a skabord and some mackup what evry you want to get me. -Zaylee
I would like a pokiemon binder with lots of rer pokiemon cards. I want cole so that I can crush them so they can turn into cristals. One more thing. I want a baby alive it has to look like me ok good. Thank you Santa. -Savannah
I want a toy car and a balland blue whale and a dock and a coloring book and a Tree. -Marrelo
I want is a backpack all gold and a hoverboard. gold. -Hernan
I hope you had a great month heu Is yor reindeer? May I Please hampster or a guinea pig? -Celia
Thank you for all the hard work. I know you’ve been very busy. Please may I have Pokeymon and Blad Blad and a new Blade Blade Center and I wueld like a new nerf gun. -Luke
How are you! I would like a lot of things for Christmas but these are the most important things. For Christmas I would really like a snow globe. I would also love an office space for homework. Those are the only things I would really love. Thank you. -Paisley
I know you’ve been very busy, but I would like a dolly that walks and talks. Thank you. -Hannah
This year I know you have been very busy so I will be just as happy with one thing. I would like a lap top, foot warmers for ballet, plants for my room, legos, MC Square project, notebook and some more school supplies and last but not least for my dogs to come back from heaven. Thank you. -Seren
How is your reindeer doing today? I heard that there’s an elf in this school. I have been decorating the tree and been making my little brother happy when he doesn’t want to go to school. I’ve been really nice this year. Maybe can I get a bunch of airsoft guns? I don’t really need airsoft guns, I just want to go to my friend’s house and go out in the middle of the night with Jeremy and Greyson and to go play airsoft with all of my friends. I hope you have a great Christmas. -Alex
How much presents am I gonna get my mom said I have to wait and see but I can’t wait and see will I get a tiny bear for Christmas in my stoking my stoking is with hearts on it look for it it’s next to the Christmas tree. -Ayleigh
I want a gimnastic bor. and i want a gimnastic balents beam. the color I want is pink and blue and purple and i want a pretend dog I want it move. then I want a huver board. Last I want a pink scatbord. -Kayslee
My name is Yahir and I want a apple woch, Iphone 11, 200 pokemons cards hot wheelse motorsicle and that has 2 wheelse it goes back and forth and goes around and stops 2 feet with 2 shoes and play. -Yahir
I would lik a note book and a pen and a baby Alive and a BarBie Drem house and a chellse doll poark and a BarBie campr and a BarBie dog and a Elsa and Anna and a lip balm. -Aiyancee
For Chrisma I want a new watch and I want a new mouten bike and I want a pickcher of jesus and I want the hird zowy and sassafras book and I want a pocket nife and I want a Christmas sweter and I want a stuft animal and I want a new backpack and a new cote and I want camra. -Cash
For Christmas I want: A new scooter, a Ryans world glow in the dark treasure chest, a Ryans worlse spy valt, a hoverboard, a science kit, and a drong. I hope you have a Merry Christmas. I’ll get you something for Christmas. I hope your doing well. -Emmalyn
Merry Christmas and happy new year! I hope you stay warm on your trip from house to house. I bet the nourth pole is decorated for Christmas. I hope kids are all on the nice list. -Rayo
All I want for Christmas is a nitendow swich and a drone and a PS5 and a Jeffy Pupet allso my friend wants a pohne and I want a appel watch and a slappy dumye and a new xbox seres x. -Brayden
Hi Santa!!! This year I’ve been a little bit naughty. talk so much!!! sorry though, I love putting out cookies for you. I like Christmas, No I love christmas!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Also I forgot to say how are you? I hope I don’t get coal for christmas! Can I have something? This is a list of what I want: a nerf gun, a lego set and Army men. Have a good Christmas! -Eli
I hope things are going well at the north Pole. I’m doing great. I know you are very bussey but for Christmas I want a barbie. I think Susan wants one too. I have been good this year. you do such a nice job delivering the toys. I hope Mrs. Claus is doing good and the reindeer and elves. you are so nice. I hope you don’t have trouble on the Sleigh. I hope you stay healthy and have a good Christmas. -Sylvia
I hope you deliver all presents to kids i have been good i hope i am on the good list but i hope you guys are good but this Christmas i want a toy remote car but how do your reindeer fly how do your elves make toys how is rudolph nose red is your hat magic what languwish do your elves speak how do you fit all the presents in your bag how can you deliver all the presents in one night were do your reindeer sleep i can’t wait till Christmas i hope i see you on christmas Eve! -Devin
I am a good student and I am a good girl so I want to say hi to you and is everthing ok? And how are you? Im doing good at school and here are my presents for me and my family. Bear, pillow, blanket, makeup, cloths. That all for my presents and I love you so much Santa Clause. -Kamila
How are you doing? Sometimes I wonder does Rudolph’s nose really glow red and shine? Anyway the main question is how do the reindeer fly? I hope you have a Merry Christmas!! -Dayana S.
I hope that you make it saft on Chrismas eve and. Are the rieendeer doing good and how is Roudolf doing. I have been nice this year and how is Mis. Class going? I hope every one get what they want this year and I hope every one is nice this year. -Junior