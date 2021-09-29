After a period of uncertainty around the fate of Pierre’s Playhouse, a 70-year-old Teton Valley mainstay, the new owner has confirmed that its legacy as the hub of entertainment and culture in Victor will continue.
Built as the Paramount Theater in the 1950s, the building was later bought by the Egbert family and turned into an old-fashioned melodrama theater, Pierre’s Playhouse. Before its closure last summer, the theater showed first-run family films and was home to the beloved annual “A Christmas Carol” performance.
Local real estate agent Anne Fish announced in early September that she had purchased the theater on Main Street. Fish grew up in a family devoted to the arts, with two grandmothers who were concert pianists and a grandfather who had a big band that performed with some of the greats in Colorado. Fish danced at the University of Wyoming and played flute, violin, and piano.
“The arts have always been a part of my life,” she said.
The theater had gone and off the market for years. Fish knew that the ACT Foundation, Milissa West’s newly-formed cultural nonprofit, had designs on the theater but wasn’t in the position to purchase it. When the real estate agent did a search for commercial listings in Victor, the theater serendipitously appeared.
“I had heard someone was thinking about turning it into a laundromat, which would have been devastating to me,” Fish said. “I wrote the check for the earnest money immediately and went to Alliance Title. One of the staff members there jumped up and said how thrilled she was that I was going to keep it as a theater. “
Her vision is to bring some modern touches to what will be known as Pierre’s, while honoring its history and providing some educational context to visitors.
“I’m hoping to spruce it up a bit while keeping the old-school charm,” she said, admiring the ornate wall decorations and well-preserved cinema seats.
She is on the hunt for a new marquee and curtains, and will be holding a community contest to crowdsource an updated logo for the theater.
While Fish has dreamed up plenty of great events and shows, she is trying to keep a lid on her biggest aspirations so that she can really wow the community. She did drop a few hints though; she knows a famous violinist who is game for a performance, and she loves cars and wants to put together some events celebrating automotive excellence.
One thing is for sure: the Christmas play (written by Mitch Golden, who grew up in the theater) is back on, with West at the helm. Auditions for “A Christmas Carol” are happening on Oct. 1, 2, 4, and 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pierre’s.
“There has been such an outpouring of joy and excitement about the theater, in a time where there’s been a lot of sadness,” Fish said. “I’m hoping to bring culture back and make this a community gathering place where we can all let the world wash away for a minute.”