Dr. Kristen James may be a new face in the Driggs Veterinary Clinic, but she’s not a stranger to Teton Valley; she actually did an externship with Dr. Don Betts over a decade ago, and has found her way back to the Tetons, this time for good.
James, who grew up in Washington, DC, moved here this spring from Nashville with her husband, three kids under the age of four, three cats, and a gang of three dysfunctional dogs (“and one good dog,” she noted).
“We’ve been looking at moving out west for awhile,” she said. Her parents, who are avid skiers, have split time between Teton Valley and Nashville for 15 years, making this area an easy choice for relocation. Not to mention she knew Dr. Betts, who had an opening for an associate veterinarian.
James said she’s happy to be back at a mixed practice providing medical care for both livestock and domestic animals.
“In Nashville as a vet you’re either 100% horses or you do dogs and cats, and it’s very hard to break into the horse community,” she said. “Occasionally I would see a friend’s backyard sheep but I really wanted to get back to mixed practice. Once you learn about a species, your brain atrophies if you don’t use that knowledge. It’s nice to be here and find my equine brain again.”
Being a jack of all trades at the vet clinic means everything from calving calls to helping the 4-H kids to exotic reptiles. And, of course, caring for horses.
“I was a city kid, I grew up in the suburbs and never owned a horse or took lessons, but I love them, I think they’re amazing. I want to get my kids started riding young,” James said.
She also has “an abnormal fondness” for goats and looks forward to caring for them whenever possible. “They’re really fun and goofy and full of personality.”
Like so many fields that have seen weird disruptions from Covid, life as a vet got busier when people across the country adopted new dogs and cats or began spending a lot more time at home around their critters. “It’s a good things for the most part—sometimes you catch diseases a lot earlier—but we’re booked for weeks out,” James said.
While many of her Tennessee clients could be described as high maintenance, James said people in Teton Valley are “pretty laid back and willing to listen to your opinion and collaborate on care.”
Driggs Veterinary Clinic has been serving the community for over 40 years, and James said she’s excited to be a part of the team.
“We intend for this move to be permanent,” she said. “I know Dr. Betts is such a staple in this valley—I came to learn as much as I can from him.”