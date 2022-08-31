standalone wydaho.jpg

The exhibition area at the 2019 Wydaho Rendezvous Teton Bike Festival was constantly bustling as visitors from around the country tested out new bikes and learned about regional nonprofits. Wydaho includes adaptive equipment demos, group rides, and riding clinics for disabled mountain bikers.

 TVN File Photo/Julia Tellman

Wydaho cultivates an inclusive festival scene

This Labor Day weekend mountain bikers will once again descend on Grand Targhee to ride trails, practice skills, test next year’s equipment, and celebrate being part of a regional community at the Wydaho Rendezvous Teton Bike Festival.