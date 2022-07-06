New nonprofit picks up where county left off in 2017
From alpine skiing to dirt biking, basketball to barrel racing, fishing and teeball to snocross and lacrosse—in the valley there are dozens of nonprofits, volunteer organizations, and informal groups that manage youth and adult sports, recreation opportunities, and public land access. A new nonprofit, Friends of Teton Valley Sports & Wellness, has formed to provide support to those groups and to implement Teton County’s recreation master plan.
Founding Friends of Sports & Wellness members Wray Landon, John Beller, and Nan Pugh explained that for the last couple of years they’ve been working to restart a recreation planning effort that the county government set aside in 2017.
The county adopted the Teton County Recreation and Public Access Master Plan in 2014. The plan sheds light on the valley’s existing recreation and facility resources and the future needs of the community.
One priority in the recreation master plan was to establish a lead entity to guide implementation. To fill that role, Teton County had a recreation coordinator, Svan Taow, for around a year and a half before the position was eliminated from the budget after new county commissioners came into office in 2017. In his position, one of Taow’s tasks was to set up the now-defunct recreation.tetoncountyidaho.gov, which was supposed to be a clearinghouse of information about sports and recreation in the community. Teton County attempted to continue maintaining the site for a few years before letting it lapse.
Taow is now one of several advisory members of FSW. The nonprofit has access to the archived information from the old website and is building out its own site, sportsandwellness.org, accordingly.
Last year Bob Gammelin held FSW focus groups with the valley’s many recreational organizations to gain an understanding of their needs. A centralized website for contact information and schedules is one of several offerings that smaller local nonprofits and volunteer groups have requested.
“For most of the youth sports organizations, they struggle with structure, coaches, continuity, funding, so we wanted to come up with a means to provide cross-cutting assistance,” Landon said.
Beller explained that FSW is interested in providing overarching support to other organizations, similar to how the Community Foundation of Teton Valley operates. That could mean sharing accountant services, writing grants, and giving scholarships, in addition to hosting a website.
“It’s important to make sure that Little League or Junior Jazz, those organizations that provide a lot of value, have what they need to be successful year after year,” Pugh said. “I think that’s a big piece of growing up is having those opportunities.”
Now FSW is ready to ask the entire community: what do you need? What do you want? How should we get there? The survey will soon go live at sportsandwellness.org.
“That’s a big piece for us,” Pugh said. “How do we bring the community along, gain their input, truly have a community-driven effort. We want everyone to help shape this and have a voice.”
One of FSW’s major goals is to determine what the permanent lead entity will be, whether it comes in the form of a nonprofit, a county department, or an independent recreation taxing district, an idea that has surfaced several times in past decades.
A recreation district would have its own board and budget, similar to the library district and cemetery districts. Property owners would pay a levy up to .06% ($60 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value) each year to fund facilities, staff, and programs in the valley. In his final report to the county commissioners in September of 2017, Taow advocated for a recreation district.
“Citizens of the county need to decide if they value youth recreation enough to form a recreation district,” Taow wrote. “This is the only effective way of providing a stable funding source in the county to improve recreation facilities and programs. The quality of our facilities and programs does not compare with other Idaho counties who have recreation districts. Jerome, a small dairy farm town in Idaho, should serve as an example for us.”
In order to establish a recreation taxing district, a group needs to bring the initiative to the ballot through a petition drive that has the support of at least 20% of registered voters. The initiative must then receive a simple majority of votes in favor. In 2002 a recreation district initiative failed, with 69% of Teton County voting against the ballot question.
Landon clarified that FSW is still in the initial phase of planning, and does not yet have plans to form a recreation district. “Last time [the vote] failed, and I’m not in the mood to be on a failing team,” he said. “First we have to find out what’s wanted and what’s needed. There are lessons to be learned from that and from history, so we can make sure this is community-driven.”
FSW is also encouraging the three cities and the county to make updates to the 2014 recreation master plan, so it better reflects today’s construction and maintenance costs as well as the valley’s changing demographics.
Friends of Sports & Wellness is participating in the Tin Cup Challenge and encourages donations; additionally, if anyone is interested on serving on the nonprofit’s board, reach out to info@sportsandwellness.org. Most importantly, Pugh emphasized, read the slide deck at sportsandwellness.org and take the quick community survey.
“Our goal is to make sure everyone person in the community sees a positive benefit from our work,” Pugh said. “We want everyone’s voices represented.”