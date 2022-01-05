In the spirit of the holidays, it’s only natural to want to give.
A large portion of humanity spends hours upon hours searching and buying presents, wrapping them, and admiring the look on the faces of those we love when they receive them.
For Holiday Propane, the holidays are only a couple of weeks out of the entire year that they give back to their customers. And they do it in a very mindful way.
Blake Hare, owner and service technician at Holiday Propane, put it bluntly.
“I cannot believe how much money we’re giving away,” said Hare.
Through Holiday’s gift card program, Hare has seen just under $150,000 go back to customers (and into local businesses) throughout Teton Valley. The program started in February of 2016.
“When we first bought Holiday (Propane) in April of 2015, I knew we had to do something different, and we had to help embolden the valley,” said Hare. “This local community thrives when all the local businesses thrive, so how could we support that?”
The gift card program works as follows:
Residents buy propane from Holiday, and depending on how much they buy, receive a gift card in proportion to what they spent. The customers can only redeem them at a participating local business, and the business will return the gift cards to Holiday. Holiday will then write them a check for how much in gift cards they returned.
“It’s a two-part thing, it’s an incentive for us to say hey come and pay your bill quickly and help support in our little tiny way the other local businesses in the community,” said Hare.
For every $200 spent through Holiday Propane, customers will receive a $10 gift card. That means that if you spend $300, you will get $15, $400 spent will get you a $20 gift card. The gift cards begin to kick in at $200 spent.
The gift cards are only given if the customer pays their bill within 10 days of delivery. The value of the gift card also gets cut in half if you don’t pay your bill by cash or check due to credit card processing fees.
The gift cards don’t expire and can be saved and spent in a lump. Some valley residents have been doing this flawlessly.
“The stories I‘ve heard, it’s amazing,” said Hare. “I know one gentleman in town saved his gift cards over three, four years and bought himself an entire AT setup: skis, bindings, boots.”
Melissa Hare, Blake’s wife, and Holiday Propane office manager, spoke to this strategy.
“They don’t expire, so people kind of do hoard them,” she said. “When they want something they save up and we honor that.”
If the above example is not impressive enough, Blake spoke to how gift cards have become a quasi Teton Valley central currency.
“It’s actually kind of turned into a monetary thing,” said Hare. “So much so that Teton County came to us two years ago, and they wanted to give gifts to their Teton County employees. They bought $1,800 in gift cards from us and gave all their employees a $40 gift card, and they then bought $3,600 worth of gift cards the next year.”
One of the better reasons for the county to pull off a gift like that is also one of the main reasons the program exists.
“It’s not an Amazon gift card, it’s not a Walmart gift card,” said Hare. “It’s a gift card that supports our community. It pushes the idea that we’re a small, locally owned family business and we want to support other locally owned family businesses.”
Holiday does this at their own expense according to Hare.
“I’ve had my accountant tell me, Blake, you need to put this money in your pocket,” said Hare. “What does that do, then we just become like everyone else. It’s sort of like a rising tide, it lifts all boats. It’s a stupid old saying but it’s true, the more our local economy flourishes the more we do too.”
With the incentive to spend locally, customers not only spend the gift card amount but use it to lower the price of their shopping trip or night out. This adds dollars on top of whatever amount the gift card is worth.
“They make that decision to go spend money in the community, and that’s the part that’s exciting,” said Hare. “We’re helping people keep dollars inside the valley, and it’s not just our dollars, but their dollars also.”
With the growth of the program, things have gotten naturally more complicated for Holiday and the Hares.
“Honestly in the back of the house it’s a lot of work,” said Melissa Hare. “I don’t know how many hours a week you spend tracking gift cards, collecting payments, paying the bill, and figuring out who gets one.”
“We’re trying to improve it, and we’re trying to make things more efficient,” said Blake Hare. “We’ve tightened the program. It used to be as long as you paid but now if you pay by card I’m sorry, but we have to pay fees on top of that.”
Blake then spoke to the future of the program.
“We’re streamlining things to be able to keep things going because we really want to,” said Hare. “We plan on continuing the gift card program, there is no reason not to. Live local, spend local.”
For a list of local businesses that accept Holiday Propane gift cards, visit their website at holidaypropane.com and navigate to their gift card program page.