Buying local is great and we highly encourage you to support all of the valley’s small businesses this holiday season. Be sure to participate in the Education Foundation’s Shop for Schools event this Saturday and the Victor Shop Local Spectacular all of this week, and let the shop local mantra guide you throughout the year when possible.
But what if your loved ones have everything they could possibly ever need? Or you want to spread the cheer around a little further in the community? This valley is fortunate to have many organizations dedicated to improving and advocating for education, recreation, culture, art, and conservation. We also have several social service nonprofits who help people who need a hand. Because 2020 has been a year full of challenges for so many, consider volunteering for or donating to the list below if you have the means. And thank you, Teton Valley, for your continued compassion.
Subs for Santa
Our mission is to provide Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, back-to-school help, and year-round special needs to families in Teton Valley. (208) 351-6267
Community Resource Center of Teton Valley
CRCTV improves lives by connecting those in need with a network of resources. crctv.org
Family Safety Network
Support for domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Teton Valley, Idaho. familysafetynetwork.info
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition
Our mission is to promote mental wellness in Teton Valley through education, community action and the coordination of resources. tetonvalleymentalhealth.com
Seniors West of the Tetons
We are a Community Center with the mission to provide health, nutrition, and social connections for seniors in Teton Valley, Idaho, and Wyoming. tetonseniors.com
Hispanic Resource Center
We share our Hispanic culture by developing social gatherings, educational opportunities and providing resources for all our Teton County community. hispanicresourcecenter.org
Teton Valley Food Pantry
Founded in the Fall of 2008, Teton Valley Food Pantry is dedicated to ending hunger for everyone who lives with food insecurity in Teton Valley. tvfoodpantry.com
Driggs Head Start
Our mission is to help and empower at-risk families to meet their basic needs and increase their independence through support and education. eicap.org/driggs-head-start
Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund
The Community Foundation of Teton Valley activated the Community Emergency Response Fund to support local nonprofits helping those directly impacted by COVID-19 in addressing their ongoing needs. 100% of the donations to this fund will benefit Teton Valley’s nonprofit community. cftetonvalley.org/community-emergency-response-fund
Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative “Stuff the Truck”
This year, with the impact COVID is having on many of Fall River’s owner-members, it will be even more important that our local food banks receive additional donations. Please plan to visit the Broulim’s in Driggs on Dec. 23 from 3-6 p.m. to Stuff the Truck with nonperishables and donations. If you cannot meet the truck on that date, you can also drop off food items to the Fall River Electric office in Driggs.