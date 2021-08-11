Although the day began with thunder-rumblies and scattered sheets of lightening, the early inclemency evolved into a respectable summer morning. Once the farmers and producers were well underway on City Plaza, I strolled up the block to the Artisans at Mugler. Perhaps it was my ‘hippie soul’ that was roused on Friday when I arrived. Perhaps it was the artfully displayed arrangement of interesting pieces that drew me towards Melissa’s booth. Most likely, it was both.
I found Melissa, comfortably ensconced in the back of her booth working on one of her gemstone bracelets. “May I join you?” I asked as I leaned over her displays in front.
“Of course!” she was quick to respond. I collected a chair I spied nearby and was soon settled near her, pen in hand.
Following brief introductions, we began. “Do you live here in Teton Valley?”
“Yes, in Victor. I’m originally from Michigan where I began working in corporate retail. My husband and I moved from there to Pittsburgh where we lived for two years before moving to Victor about a year ago. After eight years in the corporate world, I was ready for a change but just wasn’t sure what that change was. My husband was presented an opportunity in construction in the Valley, and, as we’ve always wanted to live out west, we took advantage of the opportunity.”
“How did you get started making jewelry?” I asked, noticing the stacked bracelets on Melissa’s arm, bracelets similar to the one she was crafting at present.
“I’ve always enjoyed being creative, working with my hands and making jewelry for myself. It’s fun! I began my college career pursuing a degree in graphic design but decided to go the business route instead, ending up with a degree in advertising. As a creative outlet, I took jewelry-making classes at a local bead store where I learned many of the techniques I still use today.
“I was really excited when I finally invested in a laser printer last year. This allowed me to bring together my love for graphic design and passion for creating new things to life. The designs for my jewelry and other pieces I make are all first created in the program Illustrator prior to it being sent to my laser printer to be engraved and/or cut.”
“I couldn’t help noticing your bracelets,” I broke in. “What kind of stones do you use?” the rock hound in me needed to know!
“I use gemstones I get from an online wholesaler,” she answered rising to show me a wooden display she’d made with the names and explanations of the stones she uses. “For example, there’s Tiger Eye for balance, grounding, and releasing anxiety; Amazonite for truth, harmony, and peace; and, Opal for purifying the Aura.
“Some of my bracelets have just gemstones, and others have wooden charms along with the stones,” she leaned over to show me a wooden charm engraved with the three Tetons.
“Do you have any favorite projects?” I asked.
“My favorites keep changing because I like to work with different materials and try new things to create new pieces. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but that’s the fun of it! That’s when trial and error becomes a learning process.”
“What’s in the future?” I asked.
“I would like to continue to build my online presence through my website and on social media. Once my site was up and running, it was really cool to see sales coming in from around the country! A customer at a physical market grabbed one of my cards then ordered a piece online when she got home to Missouri. It’s all a work in progress as I can always find room to improve and grow in the online world, in the physical markets, and in my workshop. Right now, I’m enjoying doing weekly markets here in Driggs and hoping to expand next summer doing more markets and more fairs. Over this past year, I’ve been able to be experimental, not being afraid to try something new, or to use a new method or material. And now I have a good product line.
“Also in the future, my husband and I are expecting a baby girl in December,” she concluded with a big smile.
You can find Melissa and Hippie Soul Mountain Co. every Friday at Artisans at Mugler, and every Saturday at City Plaza at the Teton Valley Artisans Market. I encourage you to drop by!