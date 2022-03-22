On Monday, March 21, Holocaust survivor Estelle Nadel spoke before a crowd of students and educators at Teton High School as part of her tour of the area. She shared the harrowing story of being a child in Nazi-occupied Poland and losing many family members to the Holocaust.
Nadel’s visit was the second time in three years that THS students have had the privilege to hear from a Holocaust survivor; in 2019 Dr. Inge Auerbacher spoke, and the student body later put on a production of the play “The Star on My Heart” about her experience.
Nadel, who is almost 90, lives in Colorado; her speaking tour of the Tetons was made possible by the Jackson Hole Jewish Community, and THS teachers helped arrange her appearance in Driggs.
“We are so grateful for this opportunity,” THS principal Sam Zogg said about the visit.
As a seven-year-old Jewish girl living in rural Poland, Nadel watched as the German occupiers imposed restrictive rules on her community. Her family members were subject to mounting horrors as their livelihoods and then their lives were threatened. Her father, sister, and brother were taken from their workplace at a refinery, transported to Auschwitz, and executed, while she, her mother, and her surviving siblings hid in the attic of a sympathetic Gentile. Her mother was discovered and shot, and Nadel was briefly imprisoned herself. After she spent two long years hiding in a cramped attic with other family members, their town was liberated by the Russian army. Eventually she made the dangerous journey west through Europe to a deportation camp in Austria, where she and her brothers received transport to the United States.
Nadel explained that she hadn’t been able to speak about her experience until she was in her forties; once she was brought to the states as a young girl, she said she wanted to put it behind her. “It took me a long time to open up and talk about it. It’s always very painful for me to tell my story,” she said. “But I will never forget it. It was a traumatic time, and a child can never forget trauma.”
After her speech, students asked Nadel questions about her childhood and later life. She told them that during the Holocaust she learned one thing: to never give up hope.