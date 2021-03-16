On the morning of March 10, Teton County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire on Stateline Road. A large barn, which is over one hundred years old, caught fire when a heat lamp for livestock fell.
A nearby resident immediately called for help and began dousing the blaze with buckets of water. “There’s no doubt that her swift action was instrumental in protecting the barn,” said Fire Chief Bret Campbell. “We certainly don’t encourage people to fight fire — we want people to prioritize their safety by getting out and staying out — but her effort really helped in this situation.”
Firefighters’ quick response also helped ensure that the fire did not destroy the barn or other nearby structures. Chief Campbell was pleased with the department’s agile work to save the building and animals. “Our response was really good, very fast, and our firefighters all did a great job,” he said. The barn and surrounding pens held a wide variety of animals, from goats and sheep to calves and chickens. Fortunately, they were largely unharmed by the fire with the exception of a newborn lamb. Firefighters administered oxygen and attempted to resuscitate the animal, but were unsuccessful.
Chief Campbell stressed that it is the time of year many people utilize heat lamps for young livestock and poultry, and it is critical to realize how dangerous these lamps can be. He said that he can’t even count how many fires he has personally seen sparked by heat lamps, but estimates that it is upwards of thirty.
“Heat lamps are just so dangerous,” he emphasized. “If one gets knocked down into dry straw, it is absolutely going to start a fire. It’s just going to happen.” He encourages community members to exercise extreme caution when using heat lamps, especially in settings with straw or other flammable materials.