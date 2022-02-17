The Knotty Pine is a steadfast beacon of hope for musicians and music lovers alike—perhaps more so than ever as the pandemic throws one curveball after another requiring acts to cancel but the new promoter, of what musician David Nelson once referred to as a psychedelic roadhouse, is not getting shaken up—Joy Hart is keeping the music line up regular and robust.
“The Knotty Pine is an absolute anomaly—I have never seen anything like it, maybe the Fly Me to the Moon Saloon in Telluride was comparable, but they have much larger numbers with the different pulls from across Colorado—for a venue like the Knotty to pull this off is just amazing,” said Hart.
The Moon closed in 2016.
Hart spent a good deal of time just outside of McCall, Idaho growing up the daughter of a prolific pilot—Boyd Miller who is in the Idaho Aviation Hall of Fame first introduced Hart to the Tetons from up high as he dedicated a lifetime to preserving regional remote-access airfields, but it took a natural disaster to get the promoter to move to eastern Idaho.
Hart left Boise and managing the city’s oldest venue, The Egyptian Theatre, to move to the big island of Hawaii to begin her “final plan” with an eco-community where she was growing kava and had begun working with Hope Medford, the percussionist from Nahko and Medicine for the People, who had started Mana Fest.
But all that changed in 2018 when Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes erupted and destroyed more than 700 homes, displacing thousands of residents—including Hart who eventually relocated to Wilson.
“I needed to recover from the eruption—the volcano and my life plan. I was staying with a friend and began volunteering with the Teton Raptor Center.” She moved to Teton Valley in November of 2020 and says it’s been a blessing.
“I can’t express how grateful I am to be here, and feel so embraced by this community, it’s been the greatest blessing and life-changing event,” she said.
Teton Valley’s reception for Hart booking bands should come as no surprise—she’s determined to ensure that live music is back to stay despite lingering complications from the pandemic.
“I would say nine out of ten shows sell out at The Knotty. So many hours go into bringing shows to fruition—and the cancellations are happening frequently but sometimes it pays off, like Galactic. They are a crew of twelve on tour and I can’t believe they pulled it!”
Hart is a practical, no-frills but all love music promoter. She got her feet wet in her mid-twenties working for What Are Records (W.A.R), a well-known independent label that got on the map with The Samples went it moved from a Manhattan loft to Boulder, Colorado. Hart was on the publicity side at that point.
She eventually left Boulder and returned to the Boise music scene. She was booking shows at The Record Exchange while running marketing, eventually linking up with local and long-time promoter, Bob Overand, who would become Hart’s mentor.
“I ran assistance for his Boise shows but eventually Bob fell terminally ill leaving me to step in and keep his company, Idaho Concerts still going,” Hart said.
Hart changed the name to Idaho Live and not only did she continue to book for independent concerts, but she was eventually recruited as an independent contractor to head up talent for The Egyptian Theatre, which is where Hart was for seven years until she decided to move to Hawaii—which eventually brought her right back to Idaho—where eventually she would cross paths with Brice and Whitni Nelson.
Whitni Nelson, originally from Boise herself, had friends in common with Hart.
“One of our mutual friends said ‘I want you to talk to Brice.’ We connected over the summer as restrictions were getting lifted and the potential to return to booking music was looking good,” Hart said. “It’s worked out well and, Brice and Whitni can head to Mexico for the winter and enjoy it. I called him to ask a question to check on something, and his response was –it’s OK, I trust you.”
And as he should because The Knotty has emerged from Covid with resilience and a demand for foot-stomping revelry with acts coming up like Jeff Crosby, the Elovators, Head for the Hills, Free Creatures, and an end-of-the-season-funk-it-up party with MarchFourth Marching Band.
“She is doing a great job in a very hard environment,” said Brice Nelson. “We are trying to keep a live music scene alive here in Teton valley and she has been a real key to making that happen while Whitni and I are traveling this winter. Jeff Alge and the staff work very hard at these events also. Without their support, it wouldn’t happen at all.”
Hart says though music is traveling to Victor frequently, local tunes are coming through the amps as well.
“We have an amazing amount of local talent—I can’t believe it,” she said. “People are craving and making live music—every day I truly feel the amazing tribe of people that are here in Teton Valley.”