There’s little doubt that this team is the cutest on the hill at Grand Targhee Resort, but these four-legged, cold-nosed patrollers aren’t just here for the ear scratches. These highly-trained canines have a critical job: the GTK9 squad is always ready for avalanche rescues.
The avalanche dog program, started in the mid-1990s, is an integral part of the ski patrol at Grand Targhee Resort. Keeping the program up and running depends on the support of donors, explains lead handler Casey O’Connor. Typically, the nonprofit hosts an in-person fundraising event known as the “Powder Pig” Fundraiser. Of course, the pandemic has forced the organization to reimagine their efforts this year, and they’ve shifted the event online.
“These funds are very important to our operation,” O’Connor said. “Our validated rescue teams use these funds for traveling to trainings, or bringing trainers here. It also goes towards vet bills and food for the dogs.” Each year, the organization sends at least one dog and handler team to elite training camps with the Canadian Rescue Dog Association or the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment program. This ongoing training ensures that the dogs and their handlers are excellent at their job when it counts most. In the aftermath of an avalanche, every minute counts, and their response can be the difference between life and death.
And this season, with more people seeking the safe recreation opportunities on the ski hill, their services are as critical as ever.
The GTK9 squad currently has five dogs, three of which are validated and actively work as avalanche rescue dogs on the mountain. One pup is in the process of earning validation this year, and the newest member of the team — Calvin, just 9 months old — is getting his paws under him and learning the basics this winter.
“We train pretty much every day,” explains O’Connor. “Whether it’s riding chairlifts or snowmobiles, or working with one of the Search and Rescue organizations to practice helicopter operations.” When the dogs aren’t on the slopes honing their skills, they’re stationed in the ski shacks at the top of Fred’s or the Sacajawea chairlift. O’Connor explained that these locations are ideal for quick response, should the dogs’ assistance be needed. “It’s the best place for them to respond,” he said.
The GTK9 Fundraiser is already underway (visit gtk9.betterworld.org to participate), and includes both a silent auction as well as the Powder Pig raffle — both of which are boasting an impressive lineup of exciting prizes donated by a variety of local businesses and individuals.
The auction includes summer and winter passes to Grand Targhee, a day of guided fly fishing, one-of-a-kind artwork by local artists, massages, and more. Bidding is open through the end of January. The raffle, which will be drawn on Feb. 28, includes ski passes, winter gear, skis, snowboards, gift cards to local businesses, and more. Tickets are $5 each, or 5 for $20.
Of course, if you prefer, you can simply make a donation to the organization as well. Visit gtk9.betterworld.org to make a contribution or learn more about the bevy of prizes available.