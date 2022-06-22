Just over a week after new fire chief Mike Maltaverne started his tenure, the Teton County Fire District has filled its vacant fire commissioner position.
Erin Borbet, who owns an acupuncture practice in Victor, received an offer from current commissioners Jason Letham and Bob Foster on June 14. She will serve Fire District 1, taking the place of the late Scott Golden.
There were seven applicants for the commissioner vacancy, five of whom were interviewed.
Letham spoke to the hiring as a chance for change that he and Foster took.
“An interesting direction that Bob and I went in with Erin is having an opportunity for change in the district, getting someone that has really no relationship or background in Fire/EMS. The reason it’s a great opportunity to reset and to have someone ask us and everybody why do we do it that way, what’s the reason behind it, and have us all analyze each thing that gets questioned to think about why we’re doing it or because we’ve been doing it for 40 years that way,” said Letham.
The hiring is somewhat similar to the hiring of Maltaverne, who also did not have any ties with Teton County Fire before his appointment. Borbet has lived in Victor since 2016.
Borbet is the second female commissioner in the fire district, the other being founding commissioner Ruby Parsons. Parsons served until 2013. Letham is looking forward to having a woman back on the commission.
“From our point of view we are excited to bring someone fresh, we are excited to bring on a female to support other ladies in our department. There are women here too and it is great to see the changes that are coming so we’re excited,” said Letham.
Borbet became interested in the role after hearing about the vacancy through one of her clients who is involved with the fire department. The client, among other TCF staff, convinced Erin that firsthand fire and EMS experience wasn’t necessary for a successful commissioner.
“I talked with other people in the organization and really analyzed the time commitment and talked with my family and made sure that it was something I could see through,” said Borbet.
Borbet brings experience in business management, as she previously founded and ran a very busy acupuncture clinic in New York City, among other experiences.
Locally, she has been involved with the Teton Valley Foundation as a vice-chair and board member from 2019-2022. Borbet left the TVF board when her term expired in May.
“I’m hopeful that my entrepreneurial background and my board experience can be an asset for the organization,” said Borbet. “I am super curious to ask questions and learn all the ins and outs of what I need in order to be effective.”
As alluded to by Letham, Borbet’s outside perspective will be looked upon to improve the district.
“I hope it will bring a fresh perspective in the finances, the taxpayer perspective, and community outreach. I hope to be a bridge between the department and the community and make it feel more accessible to the community,” said Borbet.
Borbet summed up what she is excited to bring to the table inside a changing district.
“There is a lot of change in the department with the chief and the transition and I think it’s a really exciting time for growth, and to shake things up a bit. I think that I bring that because I don’t have a long background in working for a fire department or in EMS service so I bring a fresh perspective and I’m not set in certain ways that might be ingrained in someone who has been in that field for a long time. That will be a great asset,” she concluded.
Another adjustment that has occurred in the district is that the three commissioners are now sharing all of the specific facets of the district, instead of each commissioner primarily being in charge of one aspect.
“My understanding in talking with Jason and Bob is that they once did divvy up the three major categories amongst the commissioners, and they’re saying that’s not entirely how they’re running it currently. Nobody is in charge of just equipment or just personnel, but we are all stewarding all of them,” said Borbet.
One of Borbet’s most important motivations is purely personal: She and her husband Jason’s son fell and hit his head, necessitating a response that included an ambulance to EIRMC in Idaho Falls.
That scary accident instilled a first-hand appreciation for the district’s service. She is enlivened to go to work for the organization that helped her son so much.
“That was an experience etched in our minds forever,” said Borbet. “I have so much respect for the service and the organization. I’m really excited to be a part of helping support it, it is such a vital resource for our valley and I’m grateful I get to help out and give back.”