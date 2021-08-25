Red House Flowers offers floral arrangement workshop for seniors
In their first foray into floral education, Emily Sustick and Katie Knipe of Red House Flowers gave a hands-on tutorial on flower arranging to rapt seniors at the community center on Aug. 19.
Red House Flowers sells seasonal flower shares and market bouquets but the business’s bread and butter is events. Sustick (the farmer) and Knipe (the florist) officially teamed up in 2019 after Knipe sought out Sustick’s beautiful backyard blossoms for a friend’s wedding.
“I had absolutely no design sense,” said Sustick, who has worked as a community agriculture coordinator and started growing flowers after a knee injury laid her up in 2017. Knipe, on the other hand, is an artist of many mediums (including snow) and said she finds the visual and tactile aesthetics of floral arranging to be extremely satisfying.
Knipe and Sustick carted bushels of freshly-cut flowers north from Victor to the Seniors West of the Tetons community center on a drizzly Thursday afternoon to give a room full of women the opportunity to arrange their own bouquets. They discussed the various types of flowers, herbs, and foliage that can be found or grown locally and used in an arrangement, and gave some tips on keeping flowers fresh for as long as possible. After attendees tried their hands at arranging, they went home with their own free bouquets.
With a new program director and more funding, SWOT is able to offer a robust line-up of creative programming for seniors. Visit tetonseniors.org for an event calendar.