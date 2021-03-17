With the official retirement of Pam Walker, the Education Foundation has formally welcomed Kristin Livingstone as their new Executive Director. Livingstone moved to the valley in February from Jackson, where she was the Associate Director of the Teton Literacy Center.
“My whole life has been in service of education and children,” Livingstone said. “My passion is providing opportunities to students.” She is thrilled to take the helm at the Education Foundation and continue her work supporting and expanding the impacts of public education. “It’s abundantly clear how much this community values public education and want to support it.”
Livingstone cited the recent success in fundraising for the foundation’s endowment as evidence of the community’s enthusiasm and dedication. “Public schools are the fabric of the community, and it takes a whole community to support them,” she said.
At this point, she explained, her primary goal is to listen to the community. With an energetic sense of optimism and possibility, Livingstone is welcoming any community members to connect and share their thoughts, concerns, or ideas. “Right now, my biggest focus is listening to the community — getting a lay of the land. I want to understand where folks are at currently, and where they want to be in the future. There are opportunities for building out our current programs, and ways to set ourselves up for potential growth. I also have ideas for new programs to support students, and expand into a more thorough cradle-to-college framework.”
Livingstone encourages anyone interested in the conversation to reach out and set up a time to chat. “My door is open — a lot of people say that, but mine really is,” she laughed. “I am exploring and learning all I can in order to support our public schools, and fill needs that we can’t even see coming. The schools prepare our students for the future, and ensure that they’re equipped for unexpected challenges.”