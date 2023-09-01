...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM
MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 410 AND 413...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS...Scattered wet and dry thunderstorms beginning
tomorrow afternoon. New fire starts are possible.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
&&
Downtown Driggs Association contributes unique musical art forms to the Teton Valley Home Grown Arts Festival – all free to attend.
Downtown Driggs Association (DDA) is offering unique musical art-forms, opera and world jazz, in downtown Driggs, Idaho, during the Teton Valley Home Grown Fall Arts Festival from September 9-16.
This is not your typical opera! DDA has partnered with the Colorado Chamber Orchestra and Opera to offer a unique spin on the art of opera. Three thought-provoking and playful mini operas will be performed on Thursday, September 14th outdoors at the Driggs Plaza State, 60 South Main Street, at 5:30pm – free to the public. These contemporary mini operas will appeal to a wide audience, even those who are not traditional opera fans. Wine from Two Mountain Winery and other beverages will be available for sale during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.