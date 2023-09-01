Downtown Driggs Association (DDA) is offering unique musical art-forms, opera and world jazz, in downtown Driggs, Idaho, during the Teton Valley Home Grown Fall Arts Festival from September 9-16.

This is not your typical opera! DDA has partnered with the Colorado Chamber Orchestra and Opera to offer a unique spin on the art of opera. Three thought-provoking and playful mini operas will be performed on Thursday, September 14th outdoors at the Driggs Plaza State, 60 South Main Street, at 5:30pm – free to the public. These contemporary mini operas will appeal to a wide audience, even those who are not traditional opera fans. Wine from Two Mountain Winery and other beverages will be available for sale during the event.

