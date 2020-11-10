Over the past two years, I’ve enjoyed watching an empty lot evolve into the public space in downtown Driggs now known as Mugler Plaza. I’ve always wondered where it got its name and what the ‘H’ sign means...
I began my inquiry by talking with Alison Brush, Executive Director of the nonprofit Downtown Driggs Association, which is responsible for the improvements at Mugler Plaza as well as its maintenance and activities.
“In alignment with our mission to make downtown Driggs a vibrant place to live, work, and play, the DDA saw an opportunity to do something creative with the empty lot between Teton Thai and Live Water Properties,” Alison told me. “Partnering with the City of Driggs, we signed an agreement with the property owners to landscape, activate and manage the space for public use with a year-to-year lease. We believe Mugler Plaza embodies the concept of creative placemaking.”
In talking with several other longtime residents, I learned that for many years Fred Mugler’s Mountaineering Outfitters — one of the first of Patagonia ‘seconds’ outlets and a purveyor of everything else ‘outdoors’ — had occupied this space as well as where the Colter Building is now. Fred and his shop were widely known throughout the region. It was he who coined the phrase “Driggs is the Cultural Hub of the Universe”, inspiring the ‘H’ (for “Hub”) sign now at Mugler Plaza. Alas, a tragic fire in 2003 burned his store to the ground, killing him and his dog, Felicia, in the process.
Later that same year, a small band of folks interested in revitalizing downtown Driggs got together to discuss ways to fill the void, so to speak: Julie Robinson, Dave Hensel, Linda and Jim Lopez, Clair Yost, Doug Self, Guch, Anna Trentadue, Jen Boyce, and Rick Baldwin. They met at a variety of places — Driggs City Park, the conference room at Sage Realty, and Kenny Chambers’s building near the Liquor Market. They believed in the value of public spaces as a means of engaging folks with their community, as inviting places that boost a community’s overall health, happiness and sense of well-being.
It was this group of creatives and community leaders who formed the Downtown Driggs Community Association, also in 2003. One of the first things they did was to create an ice rink in the space where the Colter Building is now. People brought their old Christmas trees and lights, and the rink soon drew people into downtown Driggs to skate and have fun together. The first years of Music on Main were also held in this location. Truly a fine example of creative placemaking!
Creative placemaking has its origins from long ago. Historically, arts and creativity as forms of cultural expression have been used as tools for social change. The Ancients found that creative uses of vacant spaces engaged their communities in discussions and helped form their visions of a place they called “home”. They saw art as part of an expressive environment that helped them embrace the conflicts of their times — as we are trying to do now — as part of the dramatic arc of their story and the places they inhabited.
Creative places and events explore a community’s history and celebrate its culture. The DDA believes a community’s ability to communicate its unique assets is crucial for its capacity to catalyze positive change. Using creative placemaking as a tool encourages people to think out of the box and envision new possibilities.
In a further discussion with Alison, she adds, “As we’re all still adjusting to current challenges, the DDA feels this is the moment to acknowledge the benefits of a place like Mugler Plaza. Although DDA is known for its arts and culture programs, our mission includes so much more. In this topsy-turvy world, we recognize the need to help reinforce a sense of connection to this place — downtown Driggs — as the heart of Teton Valley. Look around us — mountains, forests, and streams surround this valley! DDA strives to honor and celebrate the enchantment and peace of our natural world as a respectful neighbor with a vibrant and healthy downtown.
“This past summer, DDA hosted the Teton Valley Farmer’s Market Artisans at Mugler, an accommodation we were able to make when so many of our regular summertime activities had to be cancelled or go virtual. We had the opportunity to put social distancing and Covid safety protocols to the test, and it worked out beautifully during Artisans at Mugler.
“Placemakers today always seek community engagement — input, involvement, and ultimately ownership of their community. There is power in collective achievement — ‘We did this for ourselves,’ not ‘others did this for us’. A perfect example of this collective achievement presented itself only last week following the big windstorm that hit the Valley. DDA’s Program Coordinator, Fallon Ryan, told me the wind had knocked over the Mugler Plaza’s ‘H’ sign and messed up many of the scarecrows. When I went over to look, ‘superhero students’ from Strong Minds Academy who come to Mugler Plaza every day to have snack time together in their pods were pushing the ‘H’ back up into place! They then restored all the scarecrows to their original glory. What better demonstration of ‘pride of place’ could we ask for?”
Downtown Driggs Association is a donor supported nonprofit. As a designated Main Street America organization, the mission is to foster a thriving and vibrant downtown Driggs, enriching our community through arts and culture programs, beautification projects, downtown activities, and creative placemaking. Free arts-based programs include Driggs Summer Arts comprised of the Annual Driggs Plein Air Art Festival, an annual Shakespeare in the Parks performance, several Downtown Sounds outdoor concerts and a weekly Artisan Fair Winter programs celebrate snow with the Annual Driggs Snowscapes Competition and Snow Ball. The newly landscaped public space, Mugler Plaza at 40 N Main Street, offers games and activities and a place for the public to relax and enjoy beautiful downtown Driggs.