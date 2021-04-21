The Cutthroat Youth Hockey team wants to give you another reason to get into spring cleaning this year. On May 1, the team will be hosting a Community Yard Sale as a fundraiser for the program. “This is the first year of this particular fundraiser, but it would be wonderful to make this a fun annual spring cleaning sale!” explained Miranda Milligan, Kotler Ice Rink Program Director.
“The Teton Valley Foundation’s Youth Hockey program has grown significantly in both group size, and achievement over the past three seasons. In efforts to meet the growing demands of our enriching Youth Hockey Program, Teton Valley Foundation has committed to allocating 100 percent of the proceeds from this event to benefit our Cutthroats Youth Hockey program,” Milligan said.
“Our hockey parents are always finding new and creative ways to raise money to support Teton Valley Foundation’s Youth Hockey program and when one of the parents came to us with this idea, we were all in,” added Teton Valley Foundation Executive Director Amy Fradley. Over the course of the next two weeks, the community is invited to donate items for the sale. “We hope to provide a hassle free way to donate gently used items, so we can host a large community garage sale with a wide range of items, at extremely affordable prices, all to benefit a great cause,” Milligan said. The organization is accepting items large and small, just as long as they’re gently used. Donations are welcomed at the ice rink on scheduled days and times, or by appointment.
“This year more than ever it feels like the perfect time to spring clean, make a fresh start and support a good cause all at once,” summarized Fradley. When you’ve rounded up the gently-used items that you would like to contribute to the Cutthroat Youth Hockey Community Yard Sale, you can drop them by the ice rink on the following days:
• Saturday 4/24 — 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Tuesday 4/27 — 4:30-6 p.m.
• Thursday 4/29 — 4:30-6 p.m.
Or contact Natalie Volcko at (208) 709-1945 to make an appointment.
The Community Yard Sale will be held on May 1 at the Kotler Ice Arena (380 S. Agate Street, Victor) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine. All methods of payment will be accepted.