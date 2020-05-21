The Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association is pleased to announce that Corbin Waddell, son of Clyde and Susan Waddell, Driggs, received a $1,000 scholarship to pursue his degree in Supply Chain Management at Boise State University. Waddell’s scholarship was donated by B.A. Fischer Sales Company, Inc.in memory of Bernie Fischer. B.A. Fischer Sales Company Inc. sponsored Waddell.
The IIEA awarded $22,500 in scholarships to 37 students for the 2020-2021 school year. These students were selected because of academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and career goals. Some students are the children, grandchildren, and daughters-in-law of IIEA Members.
Since 1980, the IIEA has awarded 804 scholarships totaling $489,000. This is only possible due to the generous contributions of IIEA Members and profits from the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Show & Conference.
The IIEA's Scholarship Program received the Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in Agriculture in the Education/Advocacy category at the 2012 Larry Branen Idaho Ag Summit. Scholarships are donated by IIEA Members and profits from the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Show & Conference.
The IIEA was established in 1971 and membership consists of more than 120 separate entities including wholesale suppliers, retail dealers, equipment manufacturers, and public utilities engaged in serving Idaho’s agricultural and landscape irrigation equipment needs.
