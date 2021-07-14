“As our weaving developed in 2018, we began to joke, ‘How many scarves do our family and friends really need?’. Starting a business together seemed to be the natural extension of our passion for weaving.”
I’ll never forget that comment. Marilyn and Sue were good sports to allow me to interview them in 2019, their first season as the Close Knit Weavers and part of our Teton Valley Farmer’s Market family. The comment still nicely sums up their beginnings as a business. Since then, their business has grown — and so has their product line. Sue and Marilyn took advantage of the pandemic — hooray for a bright side! — this past winter by developing new product designs like their vests and “ponchos with a twist”. They call them “Infinity” because of the twist in the fabric in front. And endless delight for the wearer!
“What kinds of materials do you use?” I asked.
“We prefer using sustainable materials such as cotton, linen, and bamboo for summer items, and merino and Alpaca wools for our cool weather items,” Sue replied.
“Sheep and Alpaca are two different families of animals,” Marilyn enlightened me. “Alpaca are camelids related to camels, and not related to sheep at all.”
“We’ve also upped the ante on hand-dying most of our yarns,” Sue continued between customers. “It’s labor-intensive, but the results are worth it. Some of our shawls and ponchos require some yarn that’s dyed a certain way, and other yarns that are dyed differently. We use some classic RIT dyes as well as acid-based jaquard dyes which are good for animal fibers such as our merino and Alpaca wools. We are making more and more of our own dyes now.”
“How do you make your dyes?” my curiosity was piqued.
“I have a set-up in my basement,” Sue was happy to elaborate. “We make different colors by using different plants. For example, we boil the skins of avocados, yellow and red onions, and goldenrod. Separately, of course! Then we let the mixtures sit and cool. It’s kind of like making tea. Trickier, though! For example, from the avocado skin you actually get a light pink or pink/brown color — surprisingly not green. I was at it one day when Marilyn popped over. She got quite a surprise when she called out for me and I answered, ‘I’m dying in the basement!’ “
You can easily see both the humor and the stunning assortment of dyes they use in their uniquely handsome products.
Our interview was put on pause as a young lady came to browse. She was enamored with what she called the “Tiffany blue” shawl. Unfortunately, it was too big for her. She was taken by several of the other eye-catching colors, but kept coming back to her “Tiffany blue”.
After she’d drifted off, Sue and Marilyn attempted to give me an education on weaving. Well, I had asked for it! The looms they use are smaller than the big ones that literally cover a floor. “It’s the width that’s important,” they told me. The looms they use are Rigid Heddles, one being 15” wide, and the other 26”. Rolled up yarns are on a shuttle that goes back and forth the width of the loom. The loom holds the warp yarns (the ones that run down the length of the loom), and the shuttle takes the weft back and forth across the warp. (For lo these too many years, I’ve thought it was warp and woof...sigh.)
Another customer came in looking for...well, she tried on a great many items. It was interesting to see how some of the colors suited her more than others. She finally settled on the Tiffany blue shawl, but the fit wasn’t quite right. Sue and Marilyn offered to make her a “special order” — and she left a happy customer, to return the following week and collect her special item.
“Obviously, yours is a time-consuming business, but one that makes you both happy,” I continued when we three were seated together again. “Is there time for other fun?”
Sue responded, “I get up, I knit, I weave, I walk the dog, I go to yoga, I spin — but not on a bike!” Three other customers came in — a young couple with an adorable 10-month old baby girl in a stroller. Dad scooped daughter up in his arms so she could “try on” a poncho or two. Mom and Dad decided on a sweet blue and white one that almost fit their daughter perfectly.
“I think the shoulders need to be pinched in a bit,” Mom noted. With alacrity, Sue and Marilyn offered to make the special alteration while the family had lunch. It was then about noon, and the couple agreed to come back by one to collect it. “I’ll pay for it now so you know we’ll be back,” Dad offered. Which he did, but by the pleased looks on Sue’s and Marilyn’s faces, they were confident the family would return regardless.
Once again, I was reminded of what Marilyn and Sue had shared with me in my 2019 interview when I’d asked them what they felt they did best as it pertained to their business: “We enjoy interacting with customers. Their feedback is helpful as we create new products. It’s fun to help them pick out just the right piece with the colors that work for them, or will make the perfect gift.”
The Close Knit Weavers will be at Artisans at Mugler every Friday from now through September 10th. After that, they shall be back together with the Farmer’s Market on Driggs City Plaza every Friday through October 1st. For more information, you can find them at CloseKnitWeavers@etsy.com