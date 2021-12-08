Last Saturday, Dec. 4, the City of Victor held a Christmas festival at Victor City Park. For those that showed up, the crowd that they encountered could have given Music on Main a run for its money.
The Christmas festival was made up of a parade, a tree lighting ceremony, fireworks, visits with Santa, refreshments by Street Food, and a couple of caroling performances by area children, high schoolers, and other participants.
When asked about the crowd, Victor Mayor Will Frohlich said he was as surprised as anyone else at the crowd that congregated at Victor City Park.
“I think people were more shocked at the sheer magnitude of the crowd than anything else,” said Frohlich. “We didn’t know how many people were going to show and all of a sudden you look up and the entire park is full. I don’t think anybody was expecting that kind of a turnout, but what a turn out it was.”
This was the first year that the holiday festivities were held at Victor City Park, and the mayor’s expectations were blown out of the water by the crowd.
“It was really good to see and it seemed like it wasn’t just Victor, but everybody came from all corners of the valley which I thought was pretty neat as well,” said Frohlich. “We didn’t know if 100 people would show up or what felt like a couple of thousand people, I honestly don’t know how many people were there.”
The crowd was largely disorganized, with only one microphone and a small speaker to get announcements out to everyone.
The only thing lighting up the stage was three or four work lights, in addition to the tree that was only lit for part of the night.
Frohlich stressed the difficulties of planning an inaugural event, mostly organized by community volunteers.
“I was just telling people that this was a first annual event because you have to figure out if the community wants something like this,” he said. “Yeah there were struggles, no question about it, but not only were we doing something for the first time but we also had a massive crowd there.”
The mayor has already scheduled a debriefing meeting among the organizers, who are already looking towards next year.
“We’ll be debriefing the event shortly here to see what changes need to be made and how we can enhance the event now that we’ve had the first one,” said Frohlich.
Frohlich has already heard of people wishing to volunteer sound equipment and other resources that could be used.
For those that are displeased with the hectic night, Frohlich stressed that they were doing the best with what they had.
“People need to remember that this was on city staff time and was strictly volunteer-based to pull this off,” said Frohlich.
For the parents that had difficulty locating their children after the elementary choir was done singing, Frohlich hopes that the kids can still sing at next year’s event.
“We really enjoyed the kids singing and we hope to have them back for next year, especially when things will be more organized now that we know what to expect,” said Frohlich.
Even with the undeniable chaos that occurred, Frohlich was pleased with the amount of holiday spirit on display in the park.
“Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and be thankful for the community we have and the rewards that come with living in Teton Valley,” said Frohlich. “It was really amazing to see.”