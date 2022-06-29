Consider yourself warned: this article is biased.
It’s tough to maintain any sense of journalistic objectivity when discussing Teton Valley’s own genial weatherman, Bruce Mason, and the excellent decision made by the City of Victor to name him this year’s 4th of July parade marshal.
I write this not only as the editor of the paper, in which Bruce tirelessly (and without adequate recompense) writes an educational and entertaining column every week. I also write this as someone who often wants to know, before I head outside into Teton Valley’s ever-changing weather, the most accurate forecast. For years the Teton Valley Weather Facebook page has provided free, up-to-the-minute reporting on conditions, meticulously and exhaustively assembled from various data sources by a retired school teacher who credits a lifetime of Scouting for his inclination toward “cheerful service.”
Yeah, I can’t be objective here.
Before settling down in Teton Valley, Bruce lived in many places around the country and said he has always been fascinated by the differences and similarities in the weather everywhere he went. He and his wife Cathy, both teachers, road tripped every summer and found their way to the Tetons permanently in 2005.
“From the first time we visited, we knew we loved everything about it. When it was time to go home, we missed it,” Bruce said. “We knew ‘retirement,’ such as it is, was coming soon and we debated between Teton Valley or the Canadian Maritimes as our final destination. Teton Valley won. The scenery grabs you, but the people here hook you.”
Not content with something as pedestrian as true retirement, Bruce spent his time volunteering as a nonprofit board member and Scoutmaster, and early on he even served as a psychosocial rehabilitation specialist and Drug Court instructor for several counseling agencies, which he found deeply satisfying.
“There I was introduced to some of the most admirable people around, those successfully fighting to overcome mental illness and addiction,” he remembered about Drug Court. “Because of respect and confidentiality, I cannot talk much about that, but I often see those I worked with around town or hear about them elsewhere living happy productive lives. Nothing can beat the pride I feel for them.”
As a southerner in the northern Rockies, Bruce quickly learned the value of non-cotton baselayers and all-wheel drive vehicles, but was gratified to discover that not many valley residents will drive past a hapless vehicle stuck in a snow drift. “There’s usually a crowd of passers by eager to help. Now that I’ve learned to get around pretty well, I get to return the favor.”
According to TVN records, Matthew Leach was the first weather blogger back in 2012, writing dispatches for the paper and website. Eventually, because a weekly newspaper with long deadlines can be challenging in the fluid world of forecasting, the Teton Valley Weather Facebook page was set up to get people information in a more timely manner and enable fun and productive interactions with the community. The page now has nearly 9,000 followers.
Before he became our genial Teton Valley Weatherman in July of 2015, Bruce had written a few guest blogs for Todd Cook, who previously held the title. When Todd decided to move out of the valley, he asked Bruce, over a beer and pizza at Tony’s (now the home of Citizen 33), if he would consider taking the helm. The rest is history.
Over the past seven years, Bruce has gained enough notoriety to be interviewed by Chris DeWeese of The Weather Channel for an upcoming article. But it isn’t the fame and adulation that keeps him going.
He explained that what guides his writing for social media (rarely does a day go by without multiple updates, complete with photos) is asking himself, “What do people need to know today?”
In the winter, it’s usually the condition of the roads, especially for commuters heading over Teton Pass or through the windy dry farms to Rexburg. In the spring, he’s watching the river, creeks, and irrigation canals for flooding. In summer, thanks to the increasing number and severity of wildfires in the west, he’s reporting on smoke, air quality, and the size of nearby fires, or sadly informing us that Music on Main will once again be rained on. In the fall Bruce can be found cheerleading for a big winter to benefit local snow sports enthusiasts (and farmers who need that water saved up in the mountains).
He has covered blizzards, haboobs (dust storms), pogonip (freezing fog), avalanches, droughts, and even the rare tornado warning.
“I love keeping close track of the weather here just for my own interest, and even before I heard about Teton Valley Weather I was doing that anyway. I contend that of any place I have ever seen, this valley has, by far, the most interesting weather,” Bruce said.
But, he added, he also feels like it’s a way to give back to the community that he loves.
“Whatever people should know to make their day happier and safer is what I try to write,” he said. “I have the luxury of being ‘retired’ (sort of) with the time to put the various sources of weather information together for them in a way that’s relevant to this unique little corner of the weather world. Most people here don’t have that luxury, so I’m happy to help.”
And what’s up with the Cheetos? Our research indicates that Bruce began posting about his minor obsession with the nuclear orange snack food in 2019, when news of an approaching storm forced him to stock up. Nowadays residents can gauge the severity of a forecasted blizzard (or pandemic) by checking whether Bruce is buying up all the Cheetos. (He prefers Puffs over Original.)
Catch Bruce at the head of the 4th of July parade in Victor this coming Monday, read his weekly column in the paper or online, and get the most specific, interesting, informative, and often hilarious Teton Valley Weather updates on Facebook.
From everyone at TVN, thanks Bruce. Victor couldn’t have made a better pick!