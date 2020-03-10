Catherine Jill Drake and Matthew Scott Tolman were married on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Logan, Utah Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple.
The bride is the daughter of Jill Drake and the late Garl Drake of Victor. She graduated from Teton High School. She served a mission in England for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and graduated with a Masters from Brigham Young University in Public Administration. Catherine is a Corporate Risk Analyst for Huntsman Chemical Corporation.
The groom is the son of Scott and Linda Tolman of Spokane, Washington. He graduated from Potomac Sr. High School. He served a mission in France for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and graduated with Bachelor's Degrees from Utah State University. Matthew is a Captain for Sky West Airlines.
The couple will reside in Houston, TX. A reception will be held in their honor at the Victor Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Church from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
