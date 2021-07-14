Sara McKeown White is new Mental Health Coalition director
The Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition is now under new leadership as former executive director Carrie Mowrey hands off the reins to counselor Sara McKeown White, who is excited to incorporate prevention and education into the organization’s mission.
Founded in 2009, the MHC had long been a volunteer group of mental health professionals. Mowrey, who was hired as the nonprofit’s first part-time executive director in May of 2020, has now graduated from the University of Wyoming with a masters degree in social work and is planning to move into clinical practice. So she tagged White in to lead as the full-time director.
“I couldn’t have done any of this without her,” White said about Mowrey. “She spent the past year getting the organization in order, increased fundraising—her work is the reason I’m even able to have this position. I’m also grateful to stand on the shoulders of Adam Williamson, the [MHC] founding father.”
Since moving to the valley fresh out of graduate school in 2011, White has been a crisis counselor on MHC’s roster, and through her various jobs she always was involved with the nonprofit, most recently as a board member. She had contracted to provide counseling support to the school district for several years until an unexpected vacancy at the high school opened up a new opportunity for White last year.
“It’s bittersweet to leave the school,” she said. “I definitely loved being there, it was a great environment to work in, but this natural progression makes sense to me.”
Fortunately, White added, Mowrey is willing to stick around and mentor her in the new role. “Especially with the nonprofit stuff she has so much experience with, like fundraising—she is the wind beneath my wings. She tells me, ‘Fundraising is just relationship building.’”
When White looks at the Teton Valley community, she sees potential for the diverse array of philanthropic organizations to take an unexpected lead in promoting mental wellness.
“There are so many amazing nonprofits in the valley, who don’t appear on the surface to be dealing with mental health, but they’re contributing to the collective whole person perspective by serving different components of wellness—physical, mental, spiritual, community, environment,” she said. “I want to help people understand that mental health is multi-faceted, it isn’t just going to see a counselor, although that is very important. How can we create programming together with partners and other stakeholders that will help up build a vibrant, thriving community?”
In addition to advocacy, the MHC still offers its cornerstone service: free or subsidized counseling sessions for residents in crisis.
“I’m pretty passionate that people should have access to affordable or low cost options,” White said. “Part of wellness is access to services. There’s a whole list of local folks to see for sessions. We’ve got your back.”
The new MHC campaign is “Be someone’s umbrella”—in other words, provide a positive relationship and be a source of support when someone you know is struggling.
“The flipside of the awful, tragic, traumatic past year so many of us had is that it made us understand we’re all impacted by our environment and need help attending to our mental wellness and others’,” White said. “And, if you’re doing okay, can you be someone else’s umbrella in their time of need?"
How To Access Free Counseling
The Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition is a private group of individuals who fundraise each year to reimburse local counselors for providing a limited number of free mental health counseling sessions for individuals who would otherwise be unable to pay for these services. We are not a mental health clinic and do not provide direct mental health services. Each counselor who participates in our free counseling program operates from their own office to provide services to local residents. To access free counseling, interested Teton Valley residents can contact any one of the Participating Providers of their choice to determine their eligibility and schedule an appointment.
Who is Eligible
Client participation is limited to local residents, defined as those who:
Currently reside in Teton County, ID or Alta, WY; and
Are experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress; and
Are unable to obtain or pay for mental health counseling through health insurance, private means, or are otherwise ineligible to receive mental health services through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (Medicaid).
For more information on MHC’s community counseling program, visit tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.