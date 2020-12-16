Hatch and Kearsley descendants reflect on 100-year history of Victor house
Sometimes the best part of publishing an article in the newspaper is the ensuing conversation. I knew I’d hear about the front page story ”Old Kearsley house is slated for demolition” but didn’t expect the treasure trove of knowledge and historical materials that would surface as a result.
First, it’s important to note that I didn’t get the facts right on the stone house in Victor during my preliminary research. After the paper came out I learned from Nita Kearsley Hunter, who grew up in the house and has extensive knowledge of her ancestors, that it was built earlier than records indicated, in 1918-19 by Carlos Marion Hatch, a very well known figure in the valley and in eastern Idaho.
Carlos, known to many as C.M. Hatch, was born in 1881 in Utah and moved to Victor in 1901. He eventually became the owner of the local mercantile, C.M. Hatch & Co, served as the Victor postmaster and a notary public, and was a representative in the state legislature. He also supposedly owned the first automobile in Victor.
In 1920 Hatch and his wife Alberta Jean moved into their beautiful new rock home on the south end of Main Street Victor. The modern dwelling had four bedrooms, a coal furnace and heating system, a small shop, and a laundry corner. Most strikingly, it had indoor plumbing, with a bathroom on the main floor and a toilet and washbasin in the basement.
“It was probably the nicest, most modern house in all of Teton Valley at that time,” Nita said.
The Hatches raised four daughters: Phyllis Mary, the twins Veese and Verna, and the youngest, Karla Jean.
Alberta Jean became ill in 1938 and passed away at the age of 54 years. Carlos Marion followed soon after, passing away at age 59 in 1941.
As the oldest daughter, Phyllis inherited the house, and moved in with her husband Lorin Kearsley and their three children, Nita, Preston, and Mary, in the fall of 1942.
Lorin farmed and Phyllis taught first grade for most of her career. They stayed in the stone house for the rest of their lives, and the house became known as a welcoming place full of food, family, and music (Lorin directed the music in the Victor Ward, conducted the choir, gave music classes, and played several instruments).
Nita’s daughter Donita Christensen said it was a wonderful house for kids who had an imagination. The property was once surrounded with maple trees, lilac and snowball bushes, and peonies. The front porch was ideal for enjoying a bottle of orange soda and watching deer walk around on the hills east of town. The living room and kitchen had beautiful dark-stained cabinets with glass beveled doors, holding books, silver platters, and crystal serving sets. There was always some kind of candy or homemade fudge in dishes on the counter. The grandchildren would roll marbles down the hardwood floor pretending they were horses, sheep, or cattle being moved to a different pasture.
“The back porch had the stairway to what we kids referred to as the dungeon. The stairs were steep and had a wood rail, but seemed dark and creepy,” Donita said. “The attic was a magical place from when I was a little girl to the day it was sold. It was the perfect place to disappear and read.”
“I have wonderful memories of coming to Victor with my siblings and parents to visit our grandparents,” said Sally Geisler, another of Nita’s daughters. “As soon as we got to Main Street in Victor we would start chanting ‘I can see Grandpa’s barn’ which soon became ‘I can see Grandma’s house’ as soon as the house came in view.”
“That house has the most amazing front porch. Because of that porch I have always wanted to have a large enough porch to actually have a swing or seating somehow,” Sally added. She remembers riding the stone “horses,” or railings, on the porch, and also riding her grandfather’s black and white paint, Thunder. Lorin and Thunder were once a fixture in the Victor 4th of July parade.
“I am grateful for my Kearsley heritage and especially my grandparents Lorin and Phyllis Kearsley,” Sally said, concluding her reflection on the stone house. “I hope someday my grandkids will remember me as fondly as I do them.”
Phyllis died in the spring of 1987, and later that year Lorin remarried a good friend of the family, Learene Vann. Learene played the organ as Lorin directed musical performances at the church.
After Lorin and Learene passed away in 2000, Nita and Mary managed the house and rented it out to tenants, until they decided to sell it in 2007. It will likely be demolished in spring of 2021. The City of Victor has received many inquiries about the house in the last few weeks; some parties wish to see the house preserved somehow, while others want a piece of memorabilia from the building.
Don Holsinger, the son of Veese Hatch, echoed the thoughts of his relatives when he said, “The house is a historical landmark and should be preserved. My hunch is that many people in the Teton Valley would feel about this as do all of the C.M. and Alberta Jean Hatch descendants.”
Anyone interested in learning more about preservation and restoration of historic places can visit the State Historic Preservation Office website at history.idaho.gov/location/shpo.
Belle Holsinger, Veese’s granddaughter, shared a poem she wrote years ago.
A Vacant Lot
Do you see a vacant lot;
no hopes, dreams, or things of thought?
The vacant lot is not a loss.
On its wall exists some moss.
In a corner of this place
there is a special bit of space.
Perhaps it is a child’s dream
despite the broken fallen beam.
The fragile look of what was there
still tempts the little one to stare.
Perhaps one day this morbid place
will wield the child’s hope with grace.